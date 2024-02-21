Students evaluate course selections

Maya Price With advanced classes comes a large course load. It’s challenging but not impossible to manage. “There are peer tutors that can help in subjects of need,” said Carlmont counselor Andrew Kahn.

Stacks upon stacks of paper surround Carlmont students, trapping them within a prison of their own making. The papers, including tests, quizzes, and homework, demand a significant portion of their time. This is the reality of some Advanced Placement (AP) classes.

Carlmont offers various class options, from electives such as Drama and Instrumental Music to regular and advanced English and Math. There are many different routes to go, demonstrating Carlmont’s course diversity. Some prefer to take as many honors and AP classes as possible, while others may elect to do only a few or no AP classes throughout their time at Carlmont. All pathways have merit, but deciding which way to go can be challenging.

“I’d recommend students challenge themselves the most in subjects of interest, especially if they know what they want to study in college. For example, if you are more passionate about math and science than English, you might want to take an AP math and science but a regular English class. I think the workload is worth it if you are interested in the subject,” said Carlmont counselor Andrew Kahn.

Course decisions actively challenge students; sometimes, leaving one’s options open is better.

“It’s important to balance the classes you’re interested in and what will look good on your transcript,” said Carlmont sophomore Mya Green.

Carlmont offers 28 advanced courses. Some students are tempted to take as many as possible and try to manage the workload, so Carlmont counselors issue a form if someone intends to take four or more honors or AP classes.

“Each student is different. Some overload themselves and are still able to succeed in their classes, while many other students sign up for too many AP classes and can’t manage the workload, suffering mental health issues,” Kahn said. “The students who barely pass their classes and want to take AP or honors courses concern me the most. I like to know what is truly important in a student’s life and have them prioritize that instead of taking all APs.”

Many factors go into picking new classes next year since they will take up a significant portion of students’ time, so it’s essential to know one’s limit. Overall, the most crucial part is interest in the subject.

“Interest and passion, readiness, balance, long-term goals, and contribution are all factors that go into choosing new electives,” said Carlmont BTI senior Megan Kerby.