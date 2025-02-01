Students find alternatives to formal

Sophia-Angelie Laluc Jasmine Lee, a sophomore, cuts cookies in her homemade dough. She made plans with a friend after they chose not to attend winter formal. “I just don’t find it that amusing to go stand, listen to loud music, and jump for hours,” Lee said.

While Carlmont held its winter formal dance last weekend, many students opted out, staying home to hang out with friends or to participate in other activities for the day.

Carlmont held its annual winter formal dance on Jan. 25 at Fox Theatre in Redwood City, with 1,100 students attending. Bubble decorations and blue lights filled the theater for its theme of Beneath the Sea, with a DJ playing music throughout the night as well.

Tessa Cuchelkar, a sophomore who had gone the year prior, decided not to attend this year and hung out with family and friends instead.

“I went to formal during my freshman year because I wanted to experience all of the high school activities,” Cuchelkar said. “Also, all my friends were going, so it was a fun experience to try out.”

Cuchelkar also said that after attending the dance last year, she felt she didn’t need to attend again.

“A lot of my friends weren’t going either, so I just hung out with family and other friends,” Cuchelkar said. “I think it was a little more fun than going, but if my friends had gone, that might have convinced me to go.”

Jasmine Lee, a sophomore who hasn’t attended the formal yet, stayed home to bake cookies instead of going to the dance.

“I decided to bake with a friend rather than spend the weekend alone because it’s nice to be able to spend time with someone and do something you both enjoy,” Lee said. “Being able to plan another smaller event makes it seem like you are going to have as much fun as those who are going to formal who you may know.”

When asked about tips for alternatives to formal, Lee suggests that one look for friends and other people who are also hesitating about attending.

“You may be able to find something else that you would be able to enjoy,” Lee said. “It’s much better to plan a small event that you know everyone will have fun at.”

Abigail Yano, a freshman who also didn’t attend, found the tickets too expensive. Instead, she decided to go to a flying trapeze class that afternoon and stay home afterward to crochet. She had previously made a stuffed animal for a friend and worked on making one for herself that night.

“I chose to do this because I really enjoy crocheting, and it was something fun and relaxing to do to unwind from the week,” Yano said.

A tip Yano had for those unsure about attending formal is to see what people thought of the event in prior years.

“I would wait to see what people say afterward, and if you hear good things, then go to the next one,” Yano said. “As for alternatives, you could hold a small get-together and host your own small party. However, in the end, the decision to attend is ultimately up to you and what you enjoy doing.”