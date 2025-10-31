Students take on the courtroom in Mock Trial Club

Mia Masukawa Supriti Bhopale, the Mock Trial Club’s president, questions a witness during practice while Jason Cueva observes. “I’ve grown extremely passionate about the club, and I really appreciate the collaboration that we have between all our team members.” Bhopale said.

Carlmont’s Mock Trial Club brings the courtroom to campus, where students are given a unique chance to step into the shoes of attorneys and witnesses while learning how to think fast, speak quickly, and work as a team.

The Mock Trial Club, led by senior Supriti Bhopale, meets on Mondays and Thursdays after school in E2. It simulates a real courtroom experience, where students are given a fictional case study and take on roles, dressing up and fully immersing themselves in their assigned characters.

“We have attorneys who are asking questions and presenting arguments before the judge, and then witnesses who are playing different characters in the case,” Supriti Bhopale said.

Whether they’re delivering opening statements or testifying on a witness stand, members develop valuable skills that extend beyond the classroom.

“There are so many valuable skills, like public speaking, argumentation, and persuasive writing,” Supriti Bhopale said. “All qualities that are going to be helpful in whatever field they go into.”

Over the years, the club has grown steadily, attracting more students who are interested in public speaking, law, and debate.

“I joined because I was super interested in the political science field and how the real court goes,” said senior member Nathan Paris.

The club has grown so large that it has been able to create a varsity and junior varsity (JV) team, with 18 starters on each team, plus understudies.

“When we first started, we struggled to get a full team,” said David Gomez, a Carlmont social studies teacher and the advisor of the club. “Now, we struggle because the team is huge.”

During meetings, the club practices questioning, crafting opening and closing statements, and analyzing evidence. The club is guided by multiple coaches who volunteer their time to mentor students and help them improve their skills throughout the season. They focus not just on legal strategy, but also on helping students develop confidence and grow more comfortable under pressure.

“I love to see when a kid blossoms,” said Suvarna Bhopale, one of the club’s coaches. “Where you see a student who starts out shy, and then after a couple of months, you can see them really blossom.”

“We appreciate the evolutionary process from them being students to then actual competitors,” said Jason Cueva, another coach in the club.

For many, the Mock Trial Club is not just about competition but also community. Members have the opportunity to create deep connections with their teammates and foster enduring friendships.

“The environment is great,” Paris said. “You get to form a really strong bond with your team, with both varsity and JV.”

The club also participates in scrimmages, with the varsity team’s first one scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Redwood City courthouse. There, they will sharpen their skills as they compete against each other, preparing for their first competition on Dec. 1 against San Mateo.

For many members, all the practices, scrimmages, and competitions come together to create a meaningful and enriching journey. The club offers not only skill-building but also leaves a lasting impression on its participants, teaching them invaluable life skills.

“I think it really is a rewarding experience for whoever joins,” Supriti Bhopale said.