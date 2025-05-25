Students wrap up French classes with cultural style

Ava Rafii Students make crepes during the celebrational party to recognize their hard work throughout the school year and on the contest. “I was very satisfied with how the students did, even with challenging topics like liberation and environments,” said Laurence Arfi-Tocatlian, a Carlmont French teacher.

Students celebrate a year of French learning with a crepe party and an awards ceremony for the National French Contest (Grand Concours).

The students took the National French contest a few weeks ago, and to celebrate their participation in the contest and contributions during the school year, everyone participated in the party to enjoy some tasty crepes. The contest consisted of multiple-choice questions covering various topics of French culture, and the students’ scores determined the prizes they received during the awards ceremony.

“The students performed amazingly this year. There was one platinum medal, seven gold medals, 29 silver medals, and 24 bronze medals out of 124 students,” said Anne Campagnet-Reed, a Carlmont French teacher.

Before the contest, the students worked on many assignments and practice tests to sharpen their skills. With the possibility of winning medals, students felt motivated to try their best to perform well in the contest.

“Classroom projects and other assignments are confined to the single grade you can receive in the class, but the Grand Concours is a national competition, so naturally, students are going to feel compelled to study for it. They also feel like it’s more important than what they’ve been doing throughout the year,” said Jasmine Lee, a sophomore.

Once the competition is over, a fun celebration occurs each year for students to make and eat crepes to celebrate their efforts.

All students can help make the crepes, and everyone enjoys eating the treats made by themselves or their classmates. The party is an excellent opportunity for students to immerse themselves in French culture and cuisine.

“It’s great to introduce kids to making crepes and doing something fun. Some of them have never cooked before, and it’s a great way to relax,” Campagnet-Reed said.

The awards ceremony occurs after the crepe party to award students with their medals, and the class celebrates the efforts made by all the students as the year comes to an end.

Overall, the party recognizes the contributions of each student during the entire school year, regardless of their score on the National French contest.

“The party is the fun part. After you work hard, you deserve a break, and it’s really nice to have social time to do something else other than just work,” said Laurence Arfi-Tocatlian, a Carlmont French teacher.

From creating classroom projects to participating in national contests, French learning brings a sense of a deeper connection to different cultures. Students familiarize themselves with cultural topics and experience hands-on learning of new recipes.

In addition to learning a new language, students can also prepare for their futures by facing the bigger picture of cultural interactions.

“I think that it is always important to understand a little bit more about other cultures because we may be isolated geographically from many countries, but we are in an increasingly interconnected world. We can’t really live without each other, and it’s just a really good way to create goodwill and understand each other,” Campagnet-Reed said.

The experience of interacting with new cultures, engaging in language learning, and receiving recognition for class efforts is essential to the growth of students, not just throughout high school but extending well into their futures. Even a small crepe party can contribute to the sense of achievement as students gain more and more knowledge, progressing through the language-learning process.

“It’s a good way to celebrate what the students have done, no matter how well they performed. It’s also a good way to finish off the year and celebrate everyone’s achievements with something fun,” Lee said.