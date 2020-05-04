Subaru and Feeding America

This past month, Subaru of America teamed up with Feeding America to provide 50 million meals for the organization to donate nationwide. Their contribution to the organization is just one example of the many companies that are helping food banks respond to COVID-19.

Through this donation, Subaru hopes to give meals to 41 million Americans that currently struggle with hunger and food insecurity.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Subaru, which will help every food bank in our network provide food to our neighbors in need. During this unprecedented time, the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to respond to increased need in their communities,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a press release.

Although these donations can be made on a corporate level, every contribution, major or minor, helps. Donating or volunteering for organizations like Feeding America is of utmost importance during this time when low-income people and families are more vulnerable to hunger than ever.