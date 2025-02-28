The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Super Bowl Madness

Emily Monteforte, Staff WriterFebruary 28, 2025

The Super Bowl is more than a game – it’s a holiday filled with thrilling plays, delicious food, and iconic commercials. With millions turning to this year’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, historic moments are to be had. From the game’s history to the mouth-watering food, we are covering the madness of the Super Bowl.

