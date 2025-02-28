The Super Bowl is more than a game – it’s a holiday filled with thrilling plays, delicious food, and iconic commercials. With millions turning to this year’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, historic moments are to be had. From the game’s history to the mouth-watering food, we are covering the madness of the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Madness
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer • February 28, 2025
Navigate Left
-
BroadcastBeyond the Textbook History Ep 1: History Lies
-
BroadcastInside the role of the Carlmont security staff
-
BroadcastA look in the studio of Soundcloud Artist Varun Krishnan
-
BroadcastCarlmont's Academic Seminar Society opens a window into academics' futures
-
BroadcastNight of Holiday Lights kicks off the holiday season in San Carlos
-
BroadcastIn the huddle: a football documentary
-
BroadcastStudent profile: Michelle Ahl brings Chinese culture to life through tai chi
-
BroadcastCommunity bonds keep Diwali traditions burning bright
-
BroadcastStudent Profile: Kylan Wang dresses up students with his own designs
-
BroadcastDía de los Muertos festival raises community spirits
-
SportsInside the Life of Duke Commit Kaylee Kim
-
SportsScots turn season around as team chemistry comes together
-
SportsMavericks Festival makes waves in the community
-
SportsNew girls flag football program launches successfully
-
SportsApproval of girls flag football as official high school sport furthers opportunities
-
SportsCarlmont track takes on Woodside and San Mateo High School
-
SportsLive from the field: Knights fight through Scots in second matchup
-
SportsLive from the field: Carlmont falls to Palo Alto in league opener
-
SportsLive from the field: Carlmont opens the season with a scrimmage against Notre Dame
-
SportsLive from the field: Knights escape Scots on senior night
-
UncategorizedASB prepares to open applications for new members
-
UncategorizedQuiz: Which AP class should you take?
-
UncategorizedOpinion: Hobbies should go beyond productivity
-
Uncategorized'Resident Alien' Season 3 probes the design of extraterrestrial icons
-
UncategorizedOpinion: There should be stricter regulations to combat overtourism
-
UncategorizedTackling cheating: educators react and students speak up
-
UncategorizedTrivia: Black History Month
-
UncategorizedCrossword: Lots of Corn
-
UncategorizedTrivia: Lunar New Year
-
UncategorizedCrossword: AP classes
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Emily Monteforte, Staff Writer
Emily Monteforte (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is in her first year writing for Scot Scoop. Outside of school, you can find her playing for varsity flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. She also enjoys playing club lacrosse.