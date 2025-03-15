Taco Bell cooks up a revamped menu

Jasmine Zelnis A Taco Bell location displays their new menu on smart screens. The new menu includes new creations like the Midnight Baja Blast, but omits beloved items like Nacho Fries, much to the chagrin of fans.

The Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell recently launched its new menu featuring bold new flavors and innovative items.

The newest upcoming item people are excited about is the Cheesy Street Chalupa. This chalupa is a fusion of traditional street chalupas and new tangy flavors, with fresh ingredients.

“We added it to the menu because it’s nostalgic to a lot of people’s childhood, like getting food from a street vendor,” said Jack Levante, a Taco Bell employee.

With a crispy shell, seasoned beef, and vibrant toppings, this chalupa is expected to offer a fresh twist on a classic favorite.

But Taco Bell isn’t just focusing on new items; they are also bringing back items that were discontinued or temporarily removed. One of the most highly anticipated returns is the Double Decker Taco. This item features a soft-shell taco wrapped around a crunchy taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese. Taco Bell is adding new toppings and sauces to mix it up.

“I’m honestly super excited to try it. It sounds so good, it’s like eating two tacos in one,” said sophomore Kate Reinschmidt.

To announce these new menu items, Taco Bell hosted an event in New York City. The Live Más Live event was larger than in previous years, with famous influencers, new menu items, and limited-edition merch collaborations. This year’s event was hosted by singer and actress Ashley Park and was live-streamed across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The event provided a behind-the-scenes look at Taco Bell’s creative process, with cooking demos, live reactions from influencers, and plenty of excitement around the new releases.

In addition to trying new items, attendees also had the chance to purchase unreleased exclusive Taco Bell merch, including limited-edition hats, shirts, and other Taco Bell-branded accessories. Fans snapped up the merch quickly, and Taco Bell has certainly found a way to blend food, fashion, and fun.

The reaction to Taco Bell’s new menu items has been mostly positive, with many fans eager to try the new flavors. However, not all feedback has been glowing. On Taco Bell’s recent Instagram post, many people commented asking them to bring back the original Nacho Fries, which have been removed from the menu to make room for the new items.

“They keep taking away my favorite thing they have. It’s so annoying. I just wish they’d keep it on their menu,” said senior Alex Mahadew.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has removed Nacho Fries, and it’s clear the item has a dedicated fanbase that’s hoping for its return.

Despite some criticism, Taco Bell has added other items that many think make up for removing certain items.

“I’m excited to try their Double-Decker Taco and their Midnight Baja Blast,” Reinschmidt said.

In addition to the new menu and limited-edition items, Taco Bell has also opened a new cafe concept in select cities. This new cafe offers a different, more upscale experience compared to the traditional Taco Bells. It features a variety of new drinks, coffee options, and exclusive menu items that would not be available at a regular Taco Bell. The Taco Bell Cafe concept is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to experiment with new ways to entice customers and provide them with unique experiences.

Taco Bell’s revamped menu and the introduction of the Taco Bell Cafe are setting the stage for a fun and flavorful year.