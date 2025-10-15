Tai chi connects community through movement

Elena Winterson The Belmont Library is a popular hangout for everyone from older adults to young children. One of the many events they host is tai chi, part of their 55+ friendly category of activities. “The Belmont Library offers tai chi as part of its commitment to building community and promoting healthier lifestyles among adults, especially those aged 55 or older,” said Chris Lu, a manager at the Belmont Library.

Every week, seniors and adults experience a healthy mix of conversation and exercise at the Belmont Library through its tai chi classes.

Led by two experienced instructors every Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, it aims to foster a safe space for growth.

“The program supports physical wellness, mental wellness, and social connection,” Chris Lu, the manager at the Belmont Library, said.

Although the event is not open to teenagers and is during school hours, the staff of Carlmont have their own opinions on it.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get people engaged and try out different cultures,” Mindy Chiang, a Chinese teacher at Carlmont, said.

The Belmont Library has been offering tai chi for nearly two years and plans to continue offering it in the future. Many adults, especially those aged 55 and older, have participated in the event.

“I have seen participants enjoying the class,” Lu said. “My mother-in-law does tai chi when she comes to visit, and she’s even gotten my daughter practicing some movements.”

Tai chi’s many health benefits result from its light flexibility and strength training, according to the Harvard Health Publishing of Harvard Medical School. It’s particularly beneficial for seniors, although its advantages are apparent in all age groups.

“It’s very slow-moving, so it’s probably better for your joints,” Chiang said. “And it’s less intense in terms of pacing.”

It is a form of exercise accessible to people of any physical capability. Tai chi is also linked to better balance skills, which is particularly beneficial for older adults.

Although tai chi often serves as a form of exercise and social connection for older adults, many other groups still participate. It is also a competitive martial art form, and people of nearly all ages take part in national and international tai chi competitions.

“When I think about tai chi, I usually think about middle-aged people, or old people, dressed in cultural uniforms, and in squares or parks doing it collectively,” Michelle Peng, the co-president of the Chinese Culture Club at Carlmont, said. “But I also think about how it’s a sport and how people compete in it.”

Tai chi also has deep connections to Chinese culture, as it evolved with both Confucianism and Daoism, according to the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. It has been around for hundreds of years and was integrated into Chinese society as a way of promoting health and preventing disease.

“It’s a cultural thing, so if one day I decide to dig into my culture more, I would probably participate in it,” Peng said.

The tai chi at the Belmont Library is only open to adults. The library, however, also has many events for teenagers and children.

“We offer programs really for all ages,” Lu said.

Additionally, although the Belmont Library lists the event as 55+ friendly on its website, this is not a limit. Anyone aged over 18 can participate.

Every tai chi session is different but follows the same basic principles.

The instructor will guide the attendees through multiple forms, each focused on breathing and slow, flowing movements. The movements are almost always circular and never forced, muscles are relaxed, and joints are never fully extended or bent.

The Belmont Library will continue offering tai chi and other community-building and senior-friendly events.

“It’s just one way the library can build community for people,” Lu said. “Which we like to do as often as we can.”