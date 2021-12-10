Talkupation Ep. 5: Introducing an Entrepreneur

The final episode of Talkupation follows the journey of young entrepreneur Evan Ajura. This educational podcast provides information about various occupations for listeners who may be interested in pursuing a certain career.

Host Carolina Cuadros interviews Ajura to shine a light on this unique career path. As the co-founder and CEO of Grindstone, his days are filled with the unexpected. Press play for an engaging and educational 1o minutes.

Talkupation is open to ideas and feedback, so if anyone is interested in providing input, email [email protected].

To download Grindstone, use the following link: https://grindstoneapp.com/