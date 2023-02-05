Tech crew works behind the scenes

On the surface, the most important part of a musical appears to be the cast, but digging deeper, one finds that the tech crew behind the production plays just as big of a role.

Every year, Carlmont holds a musical production, this year being Legally Blonde, with a full cast and crew. As a member of the audience, it may seem that all that matters are the actors. But behind the scenes, there’s the crew.

“We’re responsible for making sure that that the actors have all the equipment and all the sets they need in order to perform well,” said August Stunenberg, a Carlmont Technical Theater Association (CTTA) member.

The tech crew has many jobs, including handling the sound and lighting. They make sure that all the equipment is in check and that the actors have everything that they need. They also handle set design.

Additionally, there are many challenges that come with being in CTTA.

“Some actors have troubles with their mics, and with a bunch of sleep-deprived teens running a show, there will always be problems,” said Mac Akers, another CTTA student.

Having to make last-minute changes can mess up the entire flow of the musical, especially when the production is coming up quickly. Coordination is key between members, with them running around to swap out microphones or do quick changes.

Stunenberg’s job is to give the actors performing microphones at the beginning of the show and swap out actors’ microphones as they finish a scene. If an actor’s microphone isn’t working, they will make sure that it’s fixed. Akers’ job, on the other hand, is set loading and being an usher.

“Cast and crew work together on everything. The crew worked directly with cast members to find their measurements and make sure that we had a costume that fit them and the look of the show. Everyone on the costumes, hair and makeup, and the mic team helped actors get ready for the show and rehearsal each night,” said Jane Yong, the technical director of the musical. “In the professional world, stage managers have the same union as actors because they work so closely together.”

Everyone works together in every department. If the crew doesn’t communicate well, there could be problems. Even with these problems, the positive community is able to fix issues.

“The actors have been very cooperative, and they’ve been really easy to work with. Everyone’s been really nice, and the entire community has just been really chill and cool,” Stunenberg said.

With their cooperation and communication, CTTA is able to solve problems that may come around.

“From the organization of all the moving parts to the actual collecting and building of all cues, set pieces, costumes, and props, CTTA works hard to ensure the success of the show,” Yong said.