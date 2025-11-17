The allure of fast fashion

Savanna Ferrari-Donovan A local fast fashion brand Milk Tee is located at the Hillsdale mall. The store receives a decent amount of shoppers due to its relatively low prices and discounts.

Fast fashion often takes an ugly turn, becoming an environmentally damaging trend whose consequences are publicly known, yet many brands remain popular. Like moths to a flame, people are drawn to convenience, often without regard for the harm it causes.

The brand Shein has been associated with various harmful side effects, including significant environmental damage, poor labor conditions and potential health risks related to many of its products. According to Yale Climate Connections, these are just a few of the harms, yet the brand still receives more than 880,000 orders globally per day.

“I think it’s honestly just the price. Like a lot of higher-end brands sell stuff for pricier. It’s not anything specific about what they’re selling. It’s just that they sell the same clothes for a lot cheaper. It’s just a lot easier, especially for a teenager,” said Sayuri Stock, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Despite the harm various fast fashion brands cause, their prices are relatively inexpensive compared to those of more sustainable or high-quality clothing brands. One can also shop from home, which is more convenient for various age groups, especially teenagers.

If this damaging trend continues, fast fashion will become more normalized and the harmful effects will only grow. Although the damage may not be completely immediate, it’s likely inevitable, much like other harmful day-to-day activities.

”People still use gasoline to fuel their cars. And it’s just like, we know it’s horrible for the planet, and yet we just kind of do it anyway, just because basically the whole thing is just easier for us,” Stock said.

The rise of fast fashion is also attributed to the pressure to follow the current trends and our increasingly short attention spans.



“I think that there’s an appeal because of the attention span of people nowadays. We’re constantly moving so quickly, and they get bored with things,” said Kathryn Mauck, a former employee at the Academy of Design who continues fashion as a hobby. “There’s a lack of commitment to things like this. And I think that it is well shown through fashion and this rise in fast fashion.”

The world around us is often distracted by new colors and ideas, which undermines the idea of sustainable fashion lasting for years to come.

“It’s really easy and it’s a lot cheaper than other places. And sometimes, looking cool for six months is the price people are willing to pay to fit in,” said Brooke Adams, an employee at the San Mateo thrift store Plato’s Closet. “And I think that’s the sad part of the reality of fashion and expression, that there is a lot of judgment also, and I think that also comes with brands.”

As the influence of fast fashion continues to take hold among the youth, its consequences worsen and become increasingly normalized, despite contributing to numerous environmental issues that affect the ground we walk on and the air we breathe.

“I think that adults do fall into the trap, too. More trendy clothes that are cheaper, and they won’t last as long. I think even we see this rise in adults not caring about that,” Mauck said.