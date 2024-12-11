The Caltrain Holiday Train spreads festive spirit

Ethan Zhao Crowds gather around the Holiday Train at the Redwood City Train Station on Dec. 7. The Holiday Train visits the Bay Area annually decorated with festive lights and colors.

Community members gathered at the Redwood City train station in anticipation of the arrival of the diesel train, dressed up in festive lights and holiday decorations.

The Caltrain Holiday Train runs annually each winter in celebration of the magic of the season. This year, it ran during the weekend of Dec. 7-8.

The Holiday Train has been a Caltrain tradition for over 15 years, bringing festivities to stations across the Bay Area. This year, the train visited stations included San Francisco, San Mateo, Redwood City, Burlingame, Menlo Park, and more. At each stop, audiences were treated to a train brimming with holiday spirit.

On the outside, the Holiday Train contains multiple cars, each decorated with over 70,000 colorful lights depicting popular holiday symbols such as reindeer and snowflakes.

Festive lights are only some of what the Holiday Train has to offer, as it is also packed with popular Christmas characters, including Santa Claus and Mrs. Cluas, who are ready to meet and greet the crowds of children at each stop. In addition, Christmas carols and songs are performed live by a choir and brass ensemble on a brightly decorated stage car attached to the train.

In addition to spreading spirit, the train aims to help the local community during the holidays.

“The Holiday Train is a show and donation train, so we’re collecting toys for Toys for Tots,” said Jeremy Lipps, the digital communication manager for Caltrain and SamTrans.

In addition to Toys for Tots, Caltrain also works with The Salvation Army and their holiday gift drive to raise gift donations for families unable to afford holiday gifts. This year, The Salvation Army hopes to raise 120,000 gifts for kids across the Bay Area through donations.

The Holiday Train also serves to raise awareness for and encourage public transit, a more economical and environmental mode than using automobiles.

“I think it’s a great way to promote the train as a viable option for transportation,” said Ben Magnifico, the Carlmont Public Transit Club president.