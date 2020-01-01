The different types of therapy

A problem is not limited to one solution.

This is true for therapy, as well. Various types of therapy can provide support for the different challenges that many have to overcome.

Marriage and family therapy is a more common type of treatment that people explore. It can treat a wide variety of problems, including stress, anxiety, depression, individual psychological issues, and more.

“Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) is a form of psychotherapy that addresses the behaviors but also relationships between family members and the family unit as a whole,” according to PsychologyToday.

However, therapy isn’t always directed toward mental health. Despite the name, occupational therapy does not provide assistance related to occupation; it helps people who struggle to complete everyday tasks by improving their motor skills, balance, and coordination.

“Occupational therapy is specific to [components] that are important in your life, like independence and your well-being,” said pediatric occupational therapist Catherine Buckman.

For children, this also includes working and learning at school. Occupational therapists help to improve the skills that people struggle with by teaching individuals how to use special equipment, how to lead more independent and active lives, and by demonstrating exercises.

Cognitive therapy is another type of support that focuses on the mind, as therapists believe that the way a person thinks influences the way they feel. By understanding the way their patient thinks, cognitive therapists are able to alter their impaired behaviors and emotions to promote a better mindset.

According to MedicineNet, “Cognitive therapy focuses on present thinking, behavior, and communication rather than on past experiences and is oriented toward problem-solving. Cognitive therapy has been applied to a broad range of problems, including depression, anxiety, panic, fears, eating disorders, substance abuse, and personality problems.”

The varying kinds of therapy strive to refine the different parts of a person that combine to create a generally improved version of themselves.

However, not everyone can afford to go to therapy or may not have the time to go after school. Luckily, Carlmont provides programs, such as Students Offering Support (SOS) and the school counselors that can help.