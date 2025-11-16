The flavors of Thanksgiving

Chloe Luscri Shepherd’s pie is being served to the dinner table. The dish is a popular way to use leftover turkey, gravy and vegetables after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, a time when families gather to catch up, watch sports, and share a meal to celebrate togetherness and gratitude.

According to Pew Research, about 91% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving.

Most people picture a roasted turkey at the center of the table, with pumpkin pie cooling on the counter. But for many families, Thanksgiving looks completely different.

According to Emily Nelson, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, the day varies depending on which side of her family she visits.

“On my mom’s side, we have hotpot and do puzzles together. Versus, when I go to my dad’s side, it’s bigger and we have more traditional Thanksgiving food,” Nelson said.

“My favorite Thanksgiving food is hotpot,” said Emily Nelson’s father. His side of the family usually has traditional food, but he enjoys both.

Because Nelson’s family is mixed, she experiences two distinct versions of the holiday. One rooted in cultural tradition, the other more aligned with the classic American image.

“Different sides have different ways,” Nelson said.

For some, Thanksgiving remains all about the classics, including turkey, stuffing, and family recipes that have been passed down for generations. Cassidy Tani, another Carlmont student, describes her family’s celebration as more traditional. Their spread includes baked turkey, roast beef, pumpkin cookies, bread, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and cinnamon rolls —a feast of familiar comfort foods.

“We all go to one of my cousins’ houses, and then we play games, eat dinner, and we bring our own food, like a potluck,” Tani said. “My uncle makes roast beef for the people who don’t like turkey.”

According to YouGov, the most popular Thanksgiving foods remain the traditional turkey and mashed potatoes, indicating that these traditional staples still hold a place at most tables.

Freshman student Diya Khurana brings a new perspective to her family’s Thanksgiving dinners.

“We usually have dinner together. We eat Indian food, and sometimes we’ll eat regular American food,” Khurana said.

Her family’s celebration includes both Indian and American dishes, showing how multicultural families adapt the holiday to reflect their heritage while embracing American customs.

While some families carve the turkey and pass around mashed potatoes, others share hot pot or finish the meal with churros, proving that Thanksgiving can take on a different form in every home. The holiday remains less about what’s served and more about who’s sitting around the table. Each family brings its own culture, flavor, and meaning to the day, proving gratitude is a universal dish that can be shared in countless ways.

“I’d rather have a mix of both types of foods. I love Asian food, but I also love Thanksgiving food,” Nelson said.