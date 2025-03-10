The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The Good, The Bad, The Fandom Ep 2: When Fandoms Turn Toxic (ft. Dr. Drea Letamendi)

Isabella Sanchez, Staff WriterMarch 10, 2025

In this episode of The Good, The Bad, The Fandom, host Isabella Sanchez takes a deep dive into the dark side of fandom culture, fandom toxicity. From heated ship wars and gatekeeping to full-blown harassment campaigns and cancel culture, we break down how online fan communities can turn hostile and the lasting impact of these toxic behaviors.

With real-world examples and an insightful interview with Dr. Drea Letamendi, we explore why & how fandom toxicity happens and what can be done about it. Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion on the fine line between passion and toxicity in fan spaces.

If you wish to learn more about Dr. Letamendi’s work, visit her website at drdreapsychology.com or reach out via email at [email protected].

Isabella Sanchez
Isabella Sanchez, Staff Writer
Isabella Sanchez is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a staff writer for Scot Scoop News. She is an active member of the Art Showcase Club and enjoys spending her free time drawing her own characters to create her own stories, keeping her diligent mind occupied. Additionally, she is a fan of anime and watches it whenever she can to relax outside of school.