The Good, The Bad, The Fandom Ep 2: When Fandoms Turn Toxic (ft. Dr. Drea Letamendi)

In this episode of The Good, The Bad, The Fandom, host Isabella Sanchez takes a deep dive into the dark side of fandom culture, fandom toxicity. From heated ship wars and gatekeeping to full-blown harassment campaigns and cancel culture, we break down how online fan communities can turn hostile and the lasting impact of these toxic behaviors.

With real-world examples and an insightful interview with Dr. Drea Letamendi, we explore why & how fandom toxicity happens and what can be done about it. Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion on the fine line between passion and toxicity in fan spaces.

If you wish to learn more about Dr. Letamendi’s work, visit her website at drdreapsychology.com or reach out via email at [email protected].