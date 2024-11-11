The Halloween effect: creativity versus insecurity

Kayden Bhatnagar Seniors Emily Song, Zara Dijcks, Sam Bishop, Audrey Lam, and Kiana Choi talk in the quad at lunch during the contest. The contest provided an outlet for older students to express their creativity and dress up.

Captain Jack Sparrow steps onto the street and adds the acquired loot to his bag. Following behind, Jesus Christ slowly tails him, bagging his own loot. Sparrow and Christ quietly sneak around the corner of the dark intersection and run through their next plan of attack. As they silently sneak up on their upcoming and unknowing victim, the gateway swings open with a clang, letting them in. The door swings open.

“Trick or treat!” the synchronized voices of Carlmont High School juniors Megan Bence and Mia Ikeda say to the teacher in the doorway.

To restore Halloween spirit to Carlmont, the Lunchtime Commission in Carlmont’s Associated Student Body organized a costume contest for all Carlmont students and teachers in hopes of boosting spirit during lunch.

“We thought that if we did a costume contest, it would create some incentive that would let people be more excited to dress up for Halloween,” said Lunchtime Commission member Mahika Reddy. ”Many more people showed up in costume compared to years prior.”

“ Dressing up as a group reduces risk of standing out too much, rather than dressing up alone. My friends and I dressed up as Minions. — Ayden Vitug

With many students not wanting to leave their shells, many students today don’t feel a need to dress up. Even though it takes that extra bit of effort, teachers and students are always trying to encourage their students and peers to leave their comfort zones.

“Dressing up alone is just so scary. Dressing up in a group is still putting yourself out there, but provides some sort of comfort because other people are the exact same thing as you,” Reddy said. “I feel like that’s a good step for people who are less outgoing and just want to embrace the spirit while still minimizing their social risk.”

Every year on Oct. 31, people prepare to dress up and wander the streets of America to participate in trick-or-treating, a longstanding tradition where children go door to door collecting candy. According to the U.S. Census, almost 50 million children ages 5-14 participate in trick-or-treating. However, this statistic does not account for the participation of teens beyond 14 years old.

What many trick-or-treaters don’t consider during the Halloween season is the internal struggle that these high schoolers experience every year. Whether they dress up as a character, animal, alien, or even deity, they make the decision to risk their social appearance.

“ I found a pirate hat in my closet and became a pirate. I just slapped a bunch of things together and went out. — Megan Bence

On the opposite end of the spectrum, high school students had a very low participation rate compared to elementary school and even middle school participation rates.

“It’s under half, but usually a significant number of Halloween participants,” said high school math teacher Michael Skrable about the total Carlmont High School population.

Gallery • 5 Photos Kayden Bhatnagar Sophomore Jaysie Ho dresses as a bunch of grapes. She splattered red paint to create a bloody grape effect.

Judgment while trick-or-treating is also a fear of many students. While many ideas might circulate that high school students are too old to trick-or-treat, many high schoolers still do so, despite the potential stereotypes directed at them.

“I was kind of scared to go trick-or-treating because it just felt like teenagers could be demonized, or people are just going to kind of hate them for trick-or-treating,” Reddy said. “People can see it as teenagers taking candy from younger kids.”

While this idea does have its roots in reality, many adults are against this criticism of teenagers.

“I’m happy that teenagers come out to trick-or-treat,” said elementary school teacher Max Nobrega. “If they enjoy getting a few pieces of candy from my house, I think that’s fantastic, so I welcome teenagers. I think it’s great that they want to go out and have a nice time.”