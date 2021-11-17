The line between ‘natural rights’ and public health

“Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if it’s a government plot to track us?” is generally not a common concern most people have. However, “why are my employers and state mandating a vaccine that hasn’t even been around for 10-15 years?” is. Given that the second concern is so abundant with Americans, there has been an ample amount of discourse on it. Many people who are against vaccines have valid concerns, while evidently, quite a few do not. Since the FDA has now approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the goalposts for what is needed for these people to get the vaccine have moved.

The protestors’ concerns include beliefs that masks violate civil liberties, are ineffective and possibly harmful because masks make breathing difficult, and that the threat of COVID-19 has been exaggerated.

While these arguments against masks are abundant, there seems to be no groundwork behind them.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there has been careful testing and continuous monitoring for problems and side effects to ensure the reliability of the vaccine. Vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to lower the chances of getting certain diseases as well as suffering complications from these diseases. They lower the chances of recipients and those around them getting sick, which protects everyone from the risk.

Although FDA approval does not actually mean that something is safe, as they are continually losing credibility by allowing unsafe drugs on the market because of pressure from pharmaceutical companies along with the use of dangerous additives and chemicals, full FDA approval for vaccines is far more reliable. FDA approval occurs when extensive data demonstrates that the vaccine is safe and effective for most recipients and the manufacturing process and facilities have been approved.

While encouraging Americans to get the vaccine, Dr. Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, said, “the FDA is the gold standard of regulatory agencies throughout the world. All of the other countries’ regulatory agencies look to the FDA for their stamp of approval for the principles that guide the care that the FDA puts into this.”

Since there is sufficient evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and the FDA outlines that any risks outweigh the benefits, it is unclear where the fallacious information is coming from.

Additionally, anecdotal news reports suggest that the rallies are motivated, at least in part, by a phenomenon known as psychological reactance, which essentially occurs when regulations are perceived as threatening one’s freedom of choice. Psychological resistance might involve denying the existence of a threat: for example, denying the need to wear masks by denying the seriousness of the pandemic, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

Despite the range of anti-mask and vaccine attitudes, the most common theme is that protestors believe that mandatory masks and vaccines are a violation of civil rights.

Christie Brown*, an anonymous anti-mask and anti-vaccine protestor said, “they [the CDC] are pushing to see how far we will accept encroachment on our rights.”

Civil rights must be given and guaranteed by the power of the state and are often inspired by natural rights. Philosophers such as John Locke believe that they are inherent in nature and everyone is entitled to them. Others, such as Jeremy Benthem, believe that they don’t exist, which raises some questions: If natural rights don’t exist, then what should the government be protecting– man-made rights? Are they as important to protect as rights that occur in nature?

Benthem believed that the idea of natural rights was nonsense and that “it is the same as if one should say, everybody is subject to hunger; therefore everybody has something to eat.”

Robert Komisar, an AP Government teacher at Carlmont High School, said, “Maybe rights come from nature, maybe they do not. Wherever they come from, once we decide to incorporate these rights into our philosophy regarding the role of government, it is up to people in government to decide how best to protect them and interpret the extent to which government can impact such areas.”

Regardless of whether natural rights exist or not, the founders of the United States decided it was in the people’s best interest to guarantee those personal freedoms, as explicitly seen in the Bill of Rights.

Nonetheless, many protestors seem to believe that the government is not looking out for the best interest of the people and trying to increase their power instead.

“In the current political zeitgeist, disagreements over the government’s role in protecting the general health of the population have led to an increase in spirited debates,” Komisar said.

Public health policies are implemented to look out for the good of the people. There’s no apparent evidence that every public health department across the country is corrupt, even if many conspiracies seem to believe so.

Looking at the mandates from a legal standpoint, it seems like the protestors may have grounding. The government is not explicitly given the right to implement these policies.

However, if one held a strict interpretation of the Constitution, the government wouldn’t be allowed to do nearly half the things they do now. Many people who study the law agree that the elastic clause gives the legislative branch implied powers.

While these legislative powers might only be reserved for what’s explicitly spelled out in Article 1 of the Constitution, the “necessary and proper” or elastic clause allows these implied powers. The Supreme Court ruling from McCulloch v. Maryland (1819) sides with Hamilton in favor of a national bank and indicates that Congress has broad authority to determine what is “necessary” for implementing federal powers. There are many interpretations of this clause, but most commonly, it expands the power of the legislative.

Ultimately, based on precedent, the government has the right to introduce mandates, and historically, this is not uncommon.

Looking back to before the Constitution or Articles of Confederation were written, George Washington mandated that his troops in the Revolutionary War be vaccinated.

During the 1918 pandemic, wearing masks was the expectation. Mandates regarding public health have been enforced to protect the well-being of the people throughout the history of the United States. Smallpox and the Spanish Flu were as big of issues as COVID-19 is today.

The only difference is that mandates have become increasingly politicized. Regardless of whether a decision was made by a Democrat or Republican, they are typically nonpartisan and implemented for the good of the people.

Ruya Yaman, a senior at Carlmont High School, said, “These mandates are definitely ethical because the motive is to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy.”

Only recently have public policies been politicized to the extent that they are currently are. This has affected decisions in the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) regarding whether or not they will enforce a vaccine requirement.

“I think that vaccine mandates for staff make sense, especially as more resources become available,” Yaman said.

Due to the nature of this decision, many are unsure what the outcome will be.

“Whether or not other counties follow Clark County’s example of mandating a COVID-19 vaccine for personnel will be an interesting story to follow in the future,” Komisar said.

Many factors formulate the decision, and while SUHSD Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams requested for Gavin Newsom to work on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate and to add it to the list of required immunizations to register for school, no one can be certain of the outcome that will affect the district.

“In an ideal world, all students should be required to be vaccinated as well, but because of factors like age, accessibility, and more, I don’t think it would be fair to limit education for students who cannot currently get vaccinated,” Yaman said.

*This name was changed by the authors to ensure anonymity for the sources that were interviewed due to fear of threats, in accordance with Carlmont Media’s anonymous sourcing policy