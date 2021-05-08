The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25 and everyone expected it to be a lot different from previous years.

One major difference from previous years is that the producers changed when the awards were presented, announcing the winner for best picture earlier in the night and saving best actor for the finale.

Notable wins included the Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the first woman of color to win best director for her film “Nomadland,” and Yuh-Jung Youn, who was the first Korean to ever win an Oscar for her supporting role in “Minari.” Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson were the first Black women to win best makeup and hairstyling for their work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The Oscars came to a very anticlimactic conclusion when Anthony Hopkins won best actor for his performance in “The Father,” as he wasn’t there in person at the Oscars to accept the award.