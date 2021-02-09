The power of pets

Many animals, ranging from dogs, cats, goats, or snakes, have been proven to help with physical and mental wellbeing. They can lower heart rate, help with anxiety or stress, deal with addiction, and so much more. Pets have countless benefits, yet the animal-human relationship is a meaningful connection that is still somewhat of a mystery for scientists.

“Animals don’t judge,” Vicki Amon-Higa, co-founder of Animal Assisted Happiness, said. “Animals are sentient beings, and they can feel your emotions.”

While the animal-human relationship is still somewhat of a mystery, scientists believe that the presence of an animal will activate the oxytocin system. Oxytocin, also known as the love hormone, is released when meaningful bonds with others are formed or exercised. It is known to be beneficial for the human body and relieve stress.

“By petting a dog, it can help lower your blood pressure, your heart rate, and reduce the stress hormone called cortisol,” Marivic Dizon, the coordinator of the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s pet-assisted therapy program, said.

Although scientific analysis explains how it occurs, there is also a psychological theory to explain why humans feel joy around animals.

“Sometimes, people don’t feel like talking or don’t know how to express their emotions. So, to have an animal that you don’t have to talk to and will love you for just being you, that’s kind of cool,” Anthony Miller, a psychiatrist from San Mateo, said.

Organizations like Animal Assisted Happiness (AAH) utilize this psychological theory to help relieve people’s stress.

“The mission of Animal Assisted Happiness is to provide barnyard animal interactions for kids with need so that they can experience the smile only animals can bring,” Amon-Higa said.

AAH started in 2006 when a girl in San Carlos was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. However, Lollipop, a miniature horse, visited her and took her mind off cancer for some time.

In addition to Lollipop, AAH holds various other farm animals, including rabbits, pigs, ducks, and even an alpaca.

“The original program was to find a way for kids who are going through challenges because of medical, development, or family issues, and provide an hour for them to be at the farm and spend private, quiet time with the animals,” Amon-Higa said.

The SPCA also has a similar program based on animal-assisted therapy. They visit people going through hard times and use animals to spread joy.

“It’s pretty cool to see people go from not being very present to being really animated and happy,” Dizon said.

Pet assisted therapy visits schools, libraries, assisted living facilities, hospitals, and even jails.

“The field [pet assisted therapy] is just blossoming, in terms of animal bonds and all of these different programs throughout the country, because they’re seeing how much it helps people,” Dizon said.

Groups like this exemplify the true effect of animals. Pet owners and organizations alike have concluded that animals do help people feel better. Animals love their human companions unconditionally, and having that support can make all the difference.

“Humans sometimes judge each other, or we’re critical of each other, but with animals, you don’t really have to deal with that,” Miller said.