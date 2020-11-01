The summer surge

As June and July progressed, COVID-19 cases surged in California. Simultaneously, the superintendent recommended that the district reopen with a hybrid model.

Despite Du Bois’ opposition to the resolution due to her misgivings with the rushed plan, the Board approved a set of schedules recommended by then-superintendent Mary Streshly and upheld her commitment for a “Phase 2.5” reopening with a transition to “Phase 3” later in the school year.

An improbable task by Eddy Yeretnov

“You all seem remarkably comfortable with a plan that had very little specifics in it,” Salvatore remarked after the schedule passed.

Many teachers were concerned with the course of action for reopening. Salvatore cited a survey of union members in which “two-thirds of teachers either were not comfortable or unsure” about returning to in-person instruction.

The ambiguity with the plan and lack of communication throughout the crisis later led to the SDTA submitting a vote of no confidence against Streshly in the fall.