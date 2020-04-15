Theatricult Episode 6: Closures and cancellations

Theatrical shows have always been top-rated attractions, with millions attending performances each year. However, in the light of a pandemic, stages across the world have been going dark. This episode, hosts Ava Richards and Ruya Yaman elaborate on how the global shutdowns have impacted the lives of everyone involved in the performing arts field – featuring stories from both performers and technicians!

Attributions:

Audio clip from CGTN America

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

Title: Elegant Jazz

https://www.hooksounds.com/

