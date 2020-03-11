Theatricult Episode 4: The many faces of the mountain

“The many faces of the mountain” is a textbook term that describes how technical theater can take a simple performance and transform it into an elaborate, intriguing story that is sure to be memorable for both the audience and the participants.

This episode is all about how tech adds that illustrative element — featuring perspectives from both performers and technicians.

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

Title: Elegant Jazz

https://www.hooksounds.com/

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter! @theatricult