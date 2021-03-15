To heat or not to heat?

Through thick and thin, SUHSD’s Maintenance and Operations Department keeps its campuses running, with the allocated district budget for the 2020-21 school year.

This budget contains funding for campus construction and repairs, renting equipment, and communication needs, among many other operational facets. Specifically, the First Interim Report has set aside $52,511 for operating and housekeeping expenses such as the use of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. If a need arises, campus administration can fill out a work order, a document that addresses a problem and provides a plan to fix it.

“A work order has to be put in by the plant manager, and then it gets sent to Walter Haub, the director of MnO [Matinence and Operations],” said Dina Stewart, SUHSD’s financial controller.

As the financial controller, Stewart’s job is to manage the district’s accounting and oversee budget preparation. She detailed that once a work order is submitted, it is up to the Maintenance and Operations department to assess where those costs go.

“You have an actual school budget, within Carlmont, which is for whatever maintenance you want to do,” Stewart said. “If it is something out of the norm, then you can tap into other facilities budgets depending on the amount and specific program it’s for, which is decided by MnO.”

Whether Carlmont’s administration uses budgeted funds to heat and cool the piano’s location during distance learning or repair possible damage it may have experienced, they would use a work order to propose expenditures.

Despite the option of submitting a work order, Stewart recommended against using HVAC to protect the piano.

“Just knowing history, anytime you deal with HVAC, it’s always very costly, and it’s probably a lot cheaper to do repairs as needed,” Stewart said.

In addition to potentially exorbitant costs, Grant Stuenenberg, Carlmont’s administrative vice principal, shared concern over the environmental impact that using HVAC systems would entail.

“The PAC is a huge building, and heating it and cooling it when no one is there could waste a lot of energy,” Steunenberg said. “It’s a lot easier to do [temperature control] for instruments in the F-wing, as it’s a smaller, more contained area.”

In February 2021, Stuenenberg and Tep were working to find a sustainable solution. One proposal was to move the Steinway piano into the F-wing, where Carlmont’s band, choir, and art classrooms are located, which also house the other instruments at safe temperatures.

“Mrs. Tep has gotten some advice from people in the business about what to do when storing an instrument as valuable as the Steinway. Since we have other instruments on campus already, it makes sense to consolidate them in one area. However, logistically, moving the piano could be challenging,” Stuenenberg said.