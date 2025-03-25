Union Square blooms as crowds celebrate Tulip Day

Johan Sijp A woman holds a bouquet she picked from the tulip garden. “The tulips were so beautiful and full of color,” said Shaqed Krupnik, a Carlmont sophomore who attended the event. “I’m amazed how they were able to plant so many and still keep them in pristine condition.”

Crowds flocked to San Francisco’s Union Square on March 22, when 80,000 tulips transformed the area as part of the annual Tulip Day celebration.

Now in its sixth year, the event is inspired by Amsterdam’s Tulip Day and has become a popular attraction for people all over Northern California.

The festivities began early, with some participants lining up as early as 9 a.m., though the gardens did not officially open until 1 p.m. Each person was given five minutes in the garden to select up to eight tulips to create their personalized bouquet.

“We waited around three hours. We got here at 10 a.m. and got in around 2 p.m. It was fun, other than the line,” said Olivia Moore, a Sacramento resident who had heard about Tulip Day through TikTok.

Ruby Blanchard, who attended the event with Moore, shared a similar sentiment about waiting hours in line to pick their flowers.

“Coming was worth it since we made a day out of it, but I was annoyed by the timing of everything,” Blanchard said. “When we finally entered the garden, it felt like we were being rushed the whole time.”

Tulip bulbs were provided by the Royal Anthos, a Dutch trade organization in the floral industry, in collaboration with the Consul General of the Netherlands. Another aspect of Dutch culture in the event included multiple stroopwafel vendors setting up shop on the outskirts of the square.

“The Netherlands is a small country, so I don’t hear about it a lot,” said Shaqed Krupnik, a Carlmont sophomore who participated in the festivities. “It was cool to learn more about their traditions and try the free stroopwafel samples.”

San Francisco is home to one of six Dutch Consul Generals in the U.S. and has an active Dutch community. It hosts other cultural events, such as Dutch King’s Day, consisting of traditional Dutch games, a flea market, Dutch food, beer, and music. In addition, San Francisco has multiple other tulip attractions, such as the Queen Wilhelmina Garden in Golden Gate Park.

Tulip Day relied primarily on community enthusiasm, as the event was free and mobilized volunteers from around the city.

”I saw Tulip Day as a volunteer opportunity and signed up. Why would anyone not want to see the flowers and light that this day brings to people’s faces?” said Lorena Lopez, a volunteer at the Tulip Day celebration.

Despite community fervor, challenges remain for San Francisco. In 2023, San Francisco ranked last among 63 U.S. cities in downtown recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, with Union Square heavily impacted.

With this in mind, Lopez was eager to contribute to San Francisco’s revitalization.

“This is my first time participating in this event, and from what they told me about last time, what we are doing here does make a difference to Union Square and the area’s small businesses,” Lopez said.

Tulip Day begins the Union Square in Bloom initiative, which aims to invigorate downtown San Francisco with floral displays, daily events, and specialized spring dining and shopping experiences throughout the season. Bay Area residents can expect many more spring-themed festivities in the following months.

Though San Francisco has faced setbacks recently, celebrations like Tulip Day prove that the city’s indomitable spirit and community pride persist.

“It is a reminder that San Francisco is one of the most vibrant cities in America,” Lopez said. “I love living here not just because of these events but also because of the strong and diverse community that makes it all possible.”