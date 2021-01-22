The issue of discrimination is prevalent in most educational systems, where numerous groups of people endure unfair treatment. Despite the many protections in place, educational discrimination’s pressing issue continues to be swept under the rug. With its overwhelming presence in society, tackling educational discrimination is becoming increasingly urgent to prevent future generations from facing similar hardships.

“ Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

“Although I’ve faced hardships within the classroom, I hope to see a better future for everyone, filled with equality; without the normality of discrimination,” Smith said.

*This source’s name has been changed due to the sensitive nature of the topic and is in accordance with Carlmont Media’s Anonymous Sourcing Policy.