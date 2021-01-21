Versatility

Because of its unique location, the Carlmont Jumps represent an area usable by all different types of people. Anyone of any skill level can find something at Carlmont that will help them progress and have fun riding their bike.

With features ranging from absolute beginner to expert levels, there is no shortage of variety. Even hikers and families take advantage of the place, which also boasts an RC car track at the bottom. For many, Carlmont has evolved into more than a set of jumps on a hill and has become something for the whole community to take advantage of.