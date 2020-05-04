The Visa Foundation committed $210 million towards small and micro-businesses to support them in aiding economic growth. They dedicated this commitment to two main programs: $10 million will go to immediate emergency COVID relief, while $200 million are designated towards a longer-term goal of protecting smaller businesses.

“ In a crisis, when people are dying, losing their jobs, and economic insecurity is a big problem, it requires a response from all sectors of society. The government, of course, has a huge role to play, but so does the private sector. ” — Todd Fox

In total, this contribution aims to help small businesses that are directly affected by the current crisis.

“That [the grant] is something that will take the form primarily of impact investment, so it’s not just giving money away. It’s investing in partnerships that hopefully can scale to allow for even greater social impact over a longer period,” said Todd Fox, vice president at Visa.