Volunteers at San Carlos Service Day give back to the local community

Anika Warrier Lauren Burd, the recreation supervisor for the City of San Carlos, sets up the volunteer home base. “Community volunteers reported that they value the information they receive about ongoing volunteer opportunities throughout San Carlos, the chance to work on fun projects with family and friends, and the feeling of accomplishment at the end of a project,” Burd said.

Picking up garbage, planting trees and seedlings, and beautifying San Carlos are just a few of the contributions that volunteers made during the San Carlos Day of Service (SCDS) on April 19.

According to Lauren Burd, the recreation supervisor for the City of San Carlos, the event was founded in 2017 by a passionate group of local volunteers, including current mayor Sara McDowell, with the goal of uniting residents in a day of volunteerism through meaningful community service efforts. It is a part of the larger movement of National Volunteer Week, which was established in the United States in 1974 to encourage civic engagement and is celebrated annually in the third week of April.

“Since its inception, hundreds of volunteers have taken part in planting, weeding and gardening, painting, technology tutoring, donation drives, and a variety of other projects,” Burd said.

This year, volunteers arrived at various sites around the city early in the morning to lend a helping hand. Activities included picking up litter, beautifying downtown San Carlos and local schools, and planting seeds, shrubs, and trees in neighborhood parks.

Since 2022, the SCDS has been held in conjunction with Earth Day to emphasize sustainability and environmental awareness.

The event also brings together people from all walks of life, including students.

Ellora Mehta, a junior at Carlmont High School and member of the San Carlos Youth Advisory Council (YAC), shared that YAC played a major role in organizing and supporting SCDS.

“We helped spread the word, encouraged the youth to get involved, and participated in the service projects ourselves. It was a great way to show up for our community and be part of something meaningful,” Mehta said.

Returning volunteer and San Carlos resident, Hannah Yoshida-Pisciotta, also expressed her enthusiasm to volunteer for the event.

“It’s so gratifying to help in a community project or a park. I love being outdoors, planting, and building a mini-garden. It makes me feel included and like I’m using my talents,” Yoshida-Pisciotta said.

Ruben Ramirez, a senior maintenance worker with the City of San Carlos since 2018, oversaw the planting project and volunteers at Laureola Park. He provided the plants, soil, mulch, and tools. Over the years, he has contributed to different projects, including at the Youth Center and downtown.

“ I like it because it brings all different age groups together – parents, young kids. Hopefully, they pass on this knowledge to others. Years later, when we come back to the same place, it’s fun to see how much the trees have grown. — Ruben Ramirez

“I like it because it brings all different age groups together, including parents and young kids. Hopefully, they pass on this knowledge to others. Years later, when we come back to the same place, it’s fun to see how much the trees have grown,” Ramirez said.

Shortly after the event, Burd recognized the group of over 60 volunteers who were in attendance.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to meet many of them and to hear about their experiences. We are fortunate in San Carlos to have community members who are not only helpers but who also contribute to our city in meaningful and lasting ways,” Burd said.