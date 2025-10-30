Volunteers empower EPIC players through soccer

Elena Winterson Players run to score a goal in a friendly scrimmage against the volunteers. Each session concludes with a friendly scrimmage. This season the players, known as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, are undefeated. “It’s a really good event,” Tyen Pham, a caretaker of one of the players, said. “It’s benefiting all the kids here, and it’s fun.”

The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has kicked off another season of its Everyone Plays in our Community (EPIC) program in Redwood City, designed for children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Andrew Ramroth, a math teacher at Carlmont, and Steve McCredin, his friend and neighbor, lead the program every Saturday in the fall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Red Morton Park, Redwood City. It is open to all adults and children over five with disabilities.

McCredin started the program in 2013, and, soon afterwards, Ramroth joined as a head coach. As a teacher, Ramroth advertises the event as a volunteering opportunity to his students.

“It’s a great way to start your weekend since you know you’ve done something great for a child and their family,” Ramroth said.

They do not, however, lead the event by themselves. They have help from high school volunteers from numerous schools in the area and some adult volunteers. Jason Hughey, a friend of Ramroth, is one of the event’s adult volunteers and head coaches.

“It definitely has a positive impact,” Hughey said. “As we continue it, we’ll get even more players and volunteers.”

The program uses a buddy system, pairing each volunteer with a player in need. Some volunteers tend to stick with one player throughout the season, while others prefer to work with many different children.

“ It definitely has a positive impact, and as we continue it, we’ll get even more players and volunteers. — Jason Hughey

“I’ve worked with many players,” Camila Carlson, a Sequoia High School sophomore and member of their Associate Student Body, said. “I’ve had to figure out different ways to make it fun for each of them.”

The volunteers guide the players through a warm-up every week and pass the ball around with their buddy. Then, the players and volunteers participate in a game called Rainbow Road, where they run between two lines of cones and score into the goal at the other end. The highlight of every session is a friendly soccer match between the volunteers and players. The event closes with a team cheer, snacks, and drinks.

Throughout the event, parents and spectators cheered on and helped the participants.

“I really admire watching the parents,” Ramroth said. “Everyone is extremely kind, patient, and generous.”

According to Hughey, more and more players and volunteers come every season. The program has many regular participants, and some players have been coming nearly every week during the season for years.

Both volunteers and parents have seen growth in the players over time.

“Devin is more focused, more compliant, and he has been taking directions very well,” Tyen Pham, caretaker of one of the participants in the program, said.

Players are not the only ones who benefit from this program, however. According to the National Institutes of Health, volunteering has many mental and physical benefits. Some volunteers, such as Carlson, also noticed growth and development in themselves.

“It’s taught me how to use different communication styles,” Carlson said. “And it’s also taught me to be more understanding and observant.”