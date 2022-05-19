What is colonialism?

The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy defines colonialism as “a practice of domination, which involves the subjugation of one people to another.”

While many ancient civilizations practiced it, National Geographic states that what people think of as modern colonialism began in the 15th century with the Age of Discovery. European nations generally practiced colonization for economic or political benefit.

There was often a rationale for colonization, claiming the economic, religious, or political benefit to the colonists’ own countries.

The Spanish conquistadors took a religious approach to their colonization. They stated they had a religious obligation to “civilize” the Indigenous people, who they believed to be “savage” or “barbaric.” Conquistadors attempted to achieve this through forced conversion to Christianity.

In the time of Pope Innocent IV, non-Christians were allowed to govern themselves. The only exception to this was if the Spanish deemed the people unable to perform duties according to the principle that every “reasonable person” was able to recognize.

Habits of Indigenous people were considered an inability to conduct themselves and, therefore, gave the conquistadors an excuse to take over and “civilize” the people living in California. The California Missions were a result of this religious conversion.