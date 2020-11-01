What’s next?

Mary Streshly has resigned as superintendent of the SUHSD after the vote of no-confidence, leaving the district searching for a new chief executive. Assistant Superintendent Crystal Leach is currently acting superintendent.

At their September meeting, the Board of Trustees has switched their stance on reopening, with Trustee Alan Sarver arguing, “the backbone of our curriculum this year will be distance learning.” The district has decided not to rush to reopen in the second quarter, but rather explore how they can safely reopen when conditions improve.

If conditions with COVID-19 improve, the district will try to get more students on campus. That effort includes athletic conditioning, which is currently active on Carlmont’s campus for select sports.

Crame says Carlmont is “in the middle of identifying the biggest need… and making sure our facilities are safe” to bring those students who most require an in-person learning environment on campus.

After a long period of uncertainty and position reversals, it is finally clear that Carlmont will be doing distance learning for the foreseeable future.