Why memorize something you can potentially forget?

Some things that students must memorize in school will never be used beyond an exam or two. Other facts will be lost as time passes, even the most important ones.

<br /> 6 Causes For Forgetting by Evan Leong

“I don’t think memorization is important at all because we have so many facts that are there on the internet. In one second, you can look up anything; you can ask Alexa anything. The information that’s available now is so vast. You would never be sitting there trying to determine a specific calculation by remembering it. That kind of thing is just heavy lifting done by a computer,” said retired lawyer Helen Koh.

Chu, on the other hand, expressed the importance of building around fundamental concepts like algebra. She said that basic building blocks that form a foundation are essential for higher education, such as a college degree.

“In high school, you get to learn a broader scope of things. So it’s a really good basis and foundation to figure out what you’re interested in. That’s true in the master’s program because you conduct a research project. You have to build off that foundation of things that you learned before, but you have to apply those things to research,” Chu said.

Likewise, Kamat expressed the importance of understanding the significance of subjects with lots of memorization. He believed that history has the most memorization, and he advocated for specifically understanding history because of the lessons it teaches and the need to not repeat historical mistakes.

“History is useful because we do not want to repeat [events in history] ever again. It helps cement that there’s always this bad stuff in history, and we definitely should not do that,” Kamat said.