Wind, water, and sports

Even though the rain stopped on Tuesday, puddles still remain with future rain forecasted.

With the downpour in the Bay Area, sports games and practices have washed away.

As the spring sports teams are having their first games and meets, some have already been canceled due to the weather. Carlmont’s baseball and swim teams have had to postpone a few of their first events. The heavy rain has wet the outfield grass, with puddles on the infield.

“One of our games had to be moved to next week because the moisture made us unable to play on it,” said sophomore Jonathan Fong.

The weather has also been the cause of the Carlmont swim team’s intrasquad meet, known as the Blue-Gray meet, to be pushed back twice. It was first scheduled for Feb. 17, then Feb. 28, but the rain caused cancellations both times.

“ After looking forward to the Blue Gray meet, seeing it get pushed because of the rain is disappointing.” — Amelie Laser

“I was really looking forward to swimming in the Blue Gray meet because it is a great way to kick off the season, give experience to the new swimmers, and it helps the team develop a connection,” said junior Amelie Laser.

The team still has not been able to host the meet this year, leaving some swimmers feeling unprepared for the upcoming meets.

Despite the rain, the turf has stayed relatively unaffected, and the Carlmont lacrosse teams have had multiple games in and after the rain.

“Other than us being able to feel the moisture in the air, the water coming down on us, and the turf sticking to our shoes, nothing really has changed,” said sophomore Amia Baga.

Not only has the weather affected games and meets, but it has slightly affected practice.

“Practice was very chaotic because the flags broke twice, and the gutter was so full that no water was going into it. There were so many leaves in the pool that we were all constantly running into,” Laser said. While the practice has not changed much, the surrounding conditions have.

The JV girls lacrosse team’s practices have continued despite the rain.

“Our coach is very strict, so only if there is thunder or lightning practice is canceled,” Baga said.

While practice for the lacrosse and swim team have continued mostly unaffected, baseball has had to make some changes due to the field conditions. In addition to their game being postponed, the way practices run has been modified slightly.

“We are in the weight room the same amount as normal, it is just our practice isn’t as productive and is limited as to what we can do without a field and everything else being wet,” Fong said.

With sunnier skies and clearer forecasts looking ahead, the Scots will carry through a strong spring season.