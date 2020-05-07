There’s a history of helping those who are struggling even on a global scale. In 2014-2016 the West Africa Ebola epidemic occurred, killing over 11,000 people and spreading quickly to the at-risk population. The social and economic impact of this disease had never been seen before, and unprepared nations were quickly swept into crisis.

Around the world, leaders sent aid. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) by April of 2016, over $459 million from donations around the world had been received. Some of the largest donors included the United States of America, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Ebola Multi-Partner Trust Fund, and Japan.

Besides donations of money, other countries sent help in the form of protective equipment, emergency supplies, and doctors. In 2014, the Chinese government sent tens of thousands of dollars worth of emergency aid equipment, including protective suits, disinfectants, and rescue-monitoring equipment to countries that were hit hard by Ebola. Other countries, including Cuba, sent doctors to help the response in West Africa.

Though world leaders and world organizations oftentimes allocate funds and help to aid a country, individuals often chip in. In the 1980s, the Ethiopian famine hit, it was the worst famine to strike a country in a century, claiming 1.2 million lives and leaving millions starving.

In 1985, artists from around the world put on Live Aid, a charity event where the profits were donated to Ethiopia. Almost 2 billion people around the world watched this event, in total raising $127 million in famine relief for African nations.

Now, a few weeks ago, a similar event occurred again on YouTube. Global Citizen, an anti-poverty organization, paired up with the WHO to put on the star-studded “One World: Together at Home” concert to raise money and support for health care workers.

Jimmy Fallon, Oprah Winfrey, and Lady Gaga, along with many other celebrities, made an appearance on the Livestream, offering their music along with words of hope to the 20.7 million people who watched the event. Throughout the 8 hour show, nearly $128 million was raised for the coronavirus response efforts.

The impact of individuals, whether world leaders, celebrities, or ordinary people on a global scale, can provide aid and hope. Though rare, times of crisis amplify and create leaders in the world and often inspire those to make a difference.