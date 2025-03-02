Youth students fight for justice against recent immigration policies

Weycene Yang; MA Chronicle staff Latino students exiting Menlo Atherton’s campous and entering the streets to stand up for justice. Two students are seen carrying posters in the rain while wearing Mexican flags over their bodies

Over 600 students and community members from the Sequoia High School District marched through the streets of Redwood City on Thursday, Feb. 6; the walkout protested the Trump administration’s immigration policies and demanded justice and protection for immigrant families.

Students across the district organized the demonstration to highlight the challenges immigrant communities face under current policies. Their goal was to amplify undocumented individuals’ voices and urge local and national leaders to take action.

The idea of a walkout was created on Feb. 2 with a small group of students fighting for a common belief.

“Personally, what inspired me with the walkout movement was helping others and actively speaking out on this topic about Trump, ICE (U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement), and immigration policies affecting millions, leaving me and many others in fear,” Vanessa Vazquez, a sophomore at Sequoia High School, said.

The protest made a powerful statement and united minority students, giving immigrant families and often-overlooked voices a platform to be heard.

Aimee Swanson, a parent at Sequoia High School, mentioned her support for youth students using their voices, “It was very inspiring to see young people from multiple high schools coordinating such an impactful event to get their message across. The earlier young people get involved in causes that matter to them, the more impact they will make in the future,” Swanson said.

Participants from Sequoia, Woodside, and other nearby schools walked out of class on Feb. 6, marching through the streets with flags, posters, and megaphones to make their voices heard and draw attention to their cause.

The word of a protest against immigrant policies quickly spread through social media, verbally, and through student leaders.

For many students, the protest was deeply personal. Olivia Brown*, a junior at Woodside, shared how her family’s struggles as immigrants inspired her activism.

“I was inspired by the way immigrants, including my parents, give everything to this country and still face discrimination, unfair treatment, and a lack of basic rights,” Brown said. “Immigrants work hard, pay taxes, and contribute so much, yet they’re constantly told they don’t belong. I’ve seen my parents struggle and sacrifice, and it’s frustrating to watch a system that benefits from their labor while refusing to acknowledge their humanity. That’s why I knew we had to take action.”

The board members were inspired to demand recognition and justice for immigrant communities. Many parents supported their actions, and individuals like Swanson showed hope for the future.

“I believe this movement is important because they are the next generation of voters and decision-makers. Seeing high school students getting involved in issues that matter to them at this age likely means they will stay involved in fighting for what matters to them and using their right to vote,” Swanson said.

Vazquez also mentioned how they do not want anything to stand in the way of getting their voices in the public, even if they face setbacks.

“A message we hope to send to the school is that we will not have our voices silenced and will continue to speak out on topics such as immigration and other devasting topics. We will be heard,” said Vazquez.

Despite the passion behind the movement, students faced resistance both online and in person.

“Pushbacks we may have experienced include delayed timing, hateful comments on social media, and even resistance from staff,” Vazquez said.

While district leaders were aware of the movement, there had been little direct communication between them and the protest organizers.

“We’ve tried to reach out, but often, they either ignore us or say immigration is a bigger issue they can’t control. But this isn’t just about government policies — it is about how schools treat immigrant students and how they can improve,” Brown said.

Activists are determined to ensure the movement does not end with a single protest. Vazquez and other organizers are focusing on strengthening Banderas Unidas, a student-led activist group, by expanding its reach through events, a website, and fundraisers.

“We hope to branch out with a website, email, merch, fundraisers donations, events stacked on events, and so much more, but this is only the beginning,” Vazquez said.

Students aim to collaborate with new contacts, organize future protests, and increase their impact through structured activism.

Other board members hope to connect with local immigrant rights organizations to maintain momentum beyond school-led protests.

“The walkout is just the beginning. I want to keep raising awareness, organizing events, and pushing for real policy changes at the school, district, and community level,” Brown said.

All of the board members mentioned that future walkouts are already being discussed. They mentioned planning another walkout to defend their community rights, showing the students preparation for the fight for justice.

The board also mentioned many ways the community can support their cause.

“Participate! Simple as that, getting numbers out there, spreading the word, and following guidelines are the best ways they can help,” Villeda said.

Also, if people are uncomfortable protesting, they can spread the message through petition signings and talking to teachers and administrators to stand up for change.

As students continue to push forward, their message remains clear: they will not be silenced. Whether through future walkouts, community activism, or policy advocacy, they are determined to make their voices heard.

“The youth is the future of this nation, and we decide how to shape it,” Villeda said.

With unwavering and the long fight for justice, these young activists inspire generations and movements.

“I am a big advocate of using your voice for what matters to you. Seeing hundreds of students walking down the street peacefully with signs, sharing their message, and using their voice made me very proud and hopeful for our future,” Swanson said.

*This source’s name is changed to protect them from emotional harm. For more information on Carlmont Media’s anonymous sourcing, check out Scot Scoop’s Anonymous Sourcing Policy.