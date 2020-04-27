The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Active versus passive procrastination

Andrew Ghazouli and Owen Finigan

April 27, 2020


Before delving into the advantages and limitations of this practice, it must first be addressed that there isn’t just a single type of procrastination. In reality, there are two types common among all people: passive procrastination and active procrastination. 

The classic idea of procrastination is known as passive procrastination. Characterized by the inability to stop putting off tasks, it causes many to struggle to complete assignments within the desired time frame. 

On the contrary, active procrastination is the more positive relative of stereotypical procrastination. Active procrastination is deliberately putting off tasks to create positive stress, which makes an environment with just enough pressure to enable quick and efficient work. Often, this also allows smaller assignments to be done in the meantime.

“I’ve seen positive stress, where students can manage it and use it to their advantage and perform at a high level. But I’ve also seen some very negative stress that habilitates to a point where anxiety takes over and they can’t function,” Principal Ralph Crame said.

According to The Journal of Social Psychology by Angela Hsin Chun Chu and Jin Nam Choi, active procrastination can allow those wielding its powers to “achieve as much as possible in the least possible time.” And, when compared to traditional procrastinators, active procrastinators “showed higher levels of purposive use of time and time control.”

Many students like Sam Jones, a Carlmont junior, were unaware of the different types of procrastination. However, Jones wonders how accurate these claims really are.

“I’m not sure how beneficial active procrastination would really be. I guess I’m just so used to trying to avoid it that I never really thought about how it could help me,” Jones said.

About the Writers
Photo of Andrew Ghazouli
Andrew Ghazouli, Segment Producer
Andrew Ghazouli is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is his first year in journalism. He is interested in journalism because of its power to spread knowledge and ideas and believes that being informed is very important in everyday life.

Twitter: @arghazouli
Photo of Owen Finigan
Owen Finigan, Staff Writer
Owen Finigan is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and he is a Media Arts English student. He is the team captain of the JV water polo team.

Twitter: @FiniganOwen
Leave a Comment

Scot Scoop News • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in