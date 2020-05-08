At an intersection of cultures

Being part of more than one culture expects that one would feel welcome in their respective communities, but Yoch feels like an outsider.

"I wish that I didn’t always have to prove myself to either culture. I’ve always been seen as not enough or too much of something," Yoch said.

Not only does Yoch feel isolated in society, but also within her family.

"My dad struggles to understand how this affects me because he has never experienced it himself. My mom understands my situation more because she has faced similar circumstances. It makes me a little distant from my dad because he will never fully understand me," Yoch said.

Madsen LePelley, a 16-year-old sophomore at Carlmont, has similar experiences with conflicting racial cultures. He is biracial, half African American and half caucasian, as his mom is African American, and his dad is French Canadian. Therefore, his cultural identity, including the practice of religion, is split between his parents’ houses.

“We pray before dinner at my mom’s house, and then we go to church,” LePelley said.

At his dad’s house, they are not religious.

LePelley also alluded to the relationship between the police and people of mixed race.

“Some struggles with being biracial is that cops can be extra racist towards you,” LePelley said.

According to Pew Research Center, “Only about half (55%) of all African Americans express confidence in the police to do a good job enforcing the law, just 38% are confident police will refrain from using excessive force on crime suspects, and just 37% are confident that the police will treat all races equally."

Culture is something that develops throughout a person’s life. It starts with their ancestors, their roots, and later, their race, experiences, and passions play into it. It can be different for each person, and it is precious for everyone.

In our modern society, culture has the power to connect people. Pride and respect can heal those who have been discouraged and divided because they were different.