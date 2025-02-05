Firefighters’ lives: building mental and physical resilience

Trauma

Training prepares firefighters for the challenges they face in their profession. Yet, all the preparation they receive still cannot entirely shield them from their work’s psychological toll.

“ We are put in positions where we might see things that a normal person with another job may never see in their whole life, and we may be exposed to that pretty frequently. — Brendon Murphy

“We are put in positions where we might see things that a normal person with another job may never see in their whole life, and we may be exposed to that pretty frequently,” said Firefighter Brendon Murphy.

Instances, when firefighters are exposed to traumatic situations are often sudden and unpredictable, making it difficult for firefighters to process what is happening in the moment. The suddenness of a tragedy and the inability to stop it can be challenging, even for the most experienced firefighters.

“For me, the toughest calls mentally are usually car accidents. Because it could be you and I are driving in a car; we’re fine one minute, but the next, we are not. So it’s hard to deal with something like that where someone was okay, and then they’re not suddenly,” said Fire Captain Kyle Leatham.

According to The Impact of Traumatic Stressors in Civilian Occupational Settings, mentally demanding experiences can induce trauma because they happen so quickly and leave a lasting emotional impact on those who witness it.

Some frequent symptoms of trauma can be intrusive thoughts, images, or dreams about the event. People may also experience irritability, restlessness, helplessness, emotional numbness, and a sense of disconnection according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Traumatic experiences and symptoms can also lead to social isolation, trouble sleeping, and avoiding people, places, or situations that bring back memories of the event.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “trauma-exposed firefighters may become hypervigilant to such symptoms and engage in behaviors aimed to avoid such experiences (e.g., behavioral withdrawal).”

These experiences can harm firefighters, mainly because they must assist those in need and provide help to the best of their abilities.