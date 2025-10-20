No Kings Day: millions protest against Trump policies

What is “No Kings Day?”

From coast to coast, Americans are taking to the streets once again, in what is planned to be the largest protest in the history of the country.

On June 14, around 5 million people took to the streets in protest against the growing authoritarian regime in the United States. This original protest, labeled “No Kings Day” or “No Kings,” was held on President Donald Trump’s birthday, which coincided with a national military parade held in Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital, celebrating the National Army’s 250th anniversary.

“It’s kind of like calling out our government leaders who are acting kind of outside of the scope of what their power should be. They’re making kind of authoritarian decisions, as opposed to democratic decisions,” said Eli Brown, a Carlmont history teacher.

Protests in all fifty states gathered under one slogan, “No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

“No Kings Day” is held in direct response to the Trump administration, with recent polls from August 2025 showing that Trump’s second presidency has received one of the lowest approval ratings of just 40% in recent history, with the only lower approval rating coming from his first term, which was around 36%.

Anna Ypodimatopoulou

Compared to other presidents, such as Biden, with 49%, Obama, with 53%, and Bush, with 56%, it is clear that the American people are unhappy with Trump’s presidency. According to Silver Bulletin, America’s main issues with Trump are his impact on inflation, the economy, and immigration. When protestors took to the streets, these issues were a lot of what they fought for.

“I think No Kings has a positive impact on America, because a lot of people I know aren’t paying attention to what’s happening,” Brown said. “But protests gain steam and power as more people are paying attention to them.”

However, with more people, there is always a higher risk. Previously, during the June protests, one person in Salt Lake City was shot and killed, despite the protests aiming to be peaceful.

“There’s always that danger of something getting out of hand, someone doing something they shouldn’t have,” Brown said.

With the second round of protests happening in October of the same year, some feel as if this event is redundant and ineffective.

“The No Kings protests might not have a clear goal or objective to achieve,” said Connor Fenech, a government and economics teacher at Carlmont High School. “It’s more of a general statement. As long as people feel like, ‘Hey, we don’t like what’s going on,’ they’re going to continue to protest.”

“ If we look back in history, something like the civil rights movement was pushed through primarily through the act of protests. They brought attention to problems people faced, and I think that still holds true today. — Connor Fenech

However, while Fenech says that No Kings has no clear purpose, he argues that political protests in general have been effective, bringing attention and change to critical issues.

“If we look back in history, something like the civil rights movement was pushed through primarily through the act of protests,” Fenech said. “They brought attention to problems people faced, and I think that still holds true today.”

The No Kings movement has also rippled into classrooms. Brown noted that political tensions have “added levels of stress” for his English learners, many of whom feel uncertain about government policies.

“Some people are a little fearful of speaking up, because they feel like the normal checks and balances in our country aren’t being effective like they normally are,” Brown said.

With growing fear and anger in the American people, they are beginning to take action. No Kings Day serves both as a way to protest and fight back against harmful and restrictive government policies, but also creates the opportunity to raise awareness of these issues in a peaceful but powerful manner.

“When people are voicing their opinion and are allowed to do that, that is overall good,” Fenech said. “It’s part of what makes a democracy – a place where we can speak out when something feels wrong.”