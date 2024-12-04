Obstacles in plain sight: navigating accessibility issues at Carlmont

Navigating campus obstacles

Due to being built on a hill, Carlmont High School’s campus design includes numerous flights of stairs. For students attending Carlmont, it is no surprise that the campus is not the friendliest to navigate.

According to Carlmont’s Comprehensive School Safety Plan, Carlmont has made adaptations for students with disabilities, including evacuation routes designed to create fluidity and accessibility for all, as well as provide support from adult aides and teachers.

The campus also features many accessible parking spots and ADA-compliant additions like handrails, ramps, and elevators.

Kiana Chen

Paige Andrews recently sprained her ankle while playing flag football, leaving her in a boot to minimize tension during recovery.

“Being injured has made me realize how difficult it can be for someone to get around school if they are hurt or disabled,” Andrews said.

Amongst tight hallways and kids crowding to get to classes, passing through campus takes a lot of work, especially in limited mobility situations.

“There are many stairs at Carlmont, which make it difficult to get around, so having ramps makes it easier,” Andrews said.

As a wheelchair user, Hayes has had to find alternative routes to the many stairs connecting areas of campus, utilizing the school’s ramps.

However, with around 2400 students at Carlmont, it can be difficult for students like Hayes to reach the ramps and use them to their advantage. This demonstrates how while Carlmont’s campus provides accessible ramps, they are not always located in the most accessible areas.

“Sometimes the ramps are my only option, but I can’t really use the ramps that are in the middle of the school because they’re constantly flooded with students,” Hayes said.

“ We are still ADA compliant and have elevators for people to get to different levels and ramps for people to go back and forth, but the way our school is built on the hillside makes it not easy to get around. — Grant Steunenberg

According to Hayes, some ramps can be very steep and slippery sometimes, making it more of a safety issue, especially when going down while using medical equipment such as a wheelchair or knee scooter.

“I can’t get up the steep ramps and haven’t tried because I know it would be a terrible idea. However, I can get down the ramps, not necessarily safely, but very fast,” Hayes said.

According to the U.S. Access Board, ramps must be no steeper than one inch in elevation to twelve inches in length, and those with a slope greater than 5% require handrails. Due to the high elevation of Carlmont’s campus, many of these ramps have the maximum steepness they could be.

To meet these requirements, schools in the district annually comply with the Facility Inspection Tool (FIT) and Fire Life Safety. According to SUHSD, a Certified Access Specialist (CASp) inspects the sites for ADA compliance during the design of any facility additions or changes.

Carlmont’s Administrative Vice Principal, Grant Steunenberg, oversees the facilities at Carlmont to ensure they assist student accessibility and ADA compliance while navigating campus.

“We are still ADA compliant and have elevators for people to get to different levels and ramps for people to go back and forth, but the way our school is built on the hillside makes it not easy to get around,” Steunenberg said.

Furthermore, Hayes points out that compliance doesn’t always correlate to full accessibility, a misconception that she finds many people have. This can make it frustrating because problems with accessibility for those with disabilities continue.

“If you ask most able-bodied people, they would think that Carlmont is pretty accessible if they’ve never had to deal with the actual accessibility here because they see ramps and elevators and think they are, in an ADA sense, accessible,” Hayes said.

Another challenge Hayes has encountered is the need for more curb cuts at the top of campus to get onto the sidewalk when leaving school from the Performing Arts Center (PAC). While the PAC has both an accessible ramp and an elevator, there are no curb cuts to transition from the street to the sidewalk when leaving the area.

“Whenever I’m going down the PAC side, I have to go down by the road, which is very dangerous because cars cannot see me,” Hayes said.

This challenge makes it difficult for those with disabilities to leave the Belmont side of campus. According to Steunenberg, Carlmont has compensated by allowing for more accessible exits on the San Carlos side of Campus with a roundabout accessible through the quad.

Carlmont’s campus features five elevators spread throughout the school. For Hayes, these are convenient for her to avoid ramps, but issues remain with the elevators.

According to Steunenberg, all the elevators have the option to lock down, and they need a key to open them. In the past, Carlmont students who needed to use the elevators used to have a key that could open any elevator, but new problems arose, so this system was discontinued.

“It was turning into a nightmare because people were losing the keys and other kids were giving elevator rides to their friends so we switched to opening all the elevators,” Steunenberg said. “The quad elevator is the only elevator that requires a key. For whatever reason, I can’t get the maintenance people to fix it.”

“ I really didn’t know that Carlmont’s accessibility was so bad until I got hurt. There are so many stairs, and as a normal able-bodied person, they’re just stairs, but after I got hurt, every stair became an obstacle. — Scarlett Buchanan

As someone without the Quad elevator key, Hayes cannot access the elevator, which is in a crucial location at the center of campus.

Furthermore, without locking the other elevators elevators, students who do not need the elevators can now use the elevators, making it harder for students who need them to access them quickly.

According to Hayes, she has only ever seen enforcement by teachers to limit non-disabled students using the elevators once throughout her three years at Carlmont.

“We put signs up to limit people who aren’t injured from taking the elevator, but at least once a year, if not multiple times, a bunch of students get into the elevator and they start to jump which makes the elevator stop and get stuck and we have to call the fire department,” Steunenberg said.

According to Steunenberg, KONE elevator company certifies the elevator every year and can come to service elevators if needed. However, the elevators usually only get extra servicing if they are older and start to break down.

Thus, according to Hayes, the elevators are often left without regular cleaning for long periods, making them less appealing to ride and discouraging her from using them.

“If you’re gonna bother cleaning the rest of the school, then please clean the elevators,” Hayes said. “It feels weird that a space that’s intended for disabled people is also one of the dirtiest spaces on campus that I can find.”