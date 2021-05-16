Opinion: Real lives deserve real change

Editorials
Editorial: An ode to high school
Opinion
Opinion: Schools should phase out AP classes for dual enrollment
Features
The struggle of diabetes for high schoolers
Podcasts
The Senior Scoop Ep. 14: The end of a chapter
Cartoons
Cartoon: Vaccines for Teens
Community
What are Scots up to this summer?
News
Liz Cheney removed from House Republican Conference Chair
Cartoon: Here Comes the Summer
ScotCenter
Growing Pains
Opinion: Chris Cuomo’s ‘Prime Time’ is over
Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.