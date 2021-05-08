Recognition of the Armenian Genocide 

President Joe Biden officially recognized the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I as genocide on April 24, which is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Although most people already recognize this event as a genocide, Turkey has refused to do so. Until Biden, no U.S. President has recognized these killings as genocide to ensure that diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Turkey weren’t broken.

Past presidents, Obama and Trump, both avoided using the term “genocide” when describing the events that occurred. Turkey has continued to deny that these events were in any way wrong and has drastically underestimated the amount of Armenians who died.