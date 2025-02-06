Redefining the canvas: blurring the lines between vandalism and art

Cid’s Story

Graffiti is a global phenomenon, adorning walls and structures in cities like London, Los Angeles, Paris, São Paulo, and beyond. However, New York City is widely considered the birthplace of modern graffiti.

During the 1960s and 1970s, graffiti started becoming more popular amongst youth as a form of expression in New York City, according to an article by Priya Parmar, an associate professor at Brooklyn College, and Bryonn Bain, a professor of African American Studies.

“I think there’s a reason graffiti started in pretty urban areas that are also considered to be pretty poor,” said Baltazar Cid*, a former graffiti artist from the 1990s. “It was like leaving your mark on the world, regardless of whether people liked it or not.”

Cid grew up in Anaheim within a community that was a relatively low-income area with a predominantly Mexican population. It was a working-class community, and his parents only spoke Spanish.

The first time Cid saw graffiti was when he went to Los Angeles, and he was amazed by the large-scale paintings and murals he saw on the walls. As he got older, he started seeing more graffiti around his neighborhood in Anaheim, in an array of different styles.

“There was some gang-style graffiti, which looks more like Old English with different types of letters that look a lot more like calligraphy, or what you would see in tattoos,” Cid said. “Then, there was the abstract, colorful stuff that I was really attracted to.”

In his freshman year of high school, inspired by the graffiti he was surrounded with, Cid began practicing the style in his sketchbooks and developing his tag, which is considered a signature that most graffiti artists develop for themselves.

According to Koon-Hwee Kan, an associate professor of Art Education at Kent State University School of Art, the invention of magic markers and the improvement of spray paint during the late 1960s made tagging more accessible and popular to people in the United States.

“You have to choose your name, so I just opened up a history book and looked for cool words,” Cid said. “All my friends had multiple names that they’d change up all the time, and I didn’t realize why until I almost got in trouble.”

Graffiti artists typically have a black book or piecebook where they practice tags with different art supplies. Black books can also be used to draft and plan larger pieces or murals. According to Cid, many artists within the community ask other artists to write or draw something in their black books in order to learn and improve from others’ styles.

“There are a couple of black books that have gone around the world and taken months to come back,” Cid said. “Different graffiti artists from different parts of the world fill in different blank pages, and then it eventually comes back to the original owner of the black book. Black books are really interesting because you can see a bunch of different styles, but mine were mostly just self-practice.”

One of Baltazar Cid's black book pages shows a practice sketch of his tag. "I would practice my tag, 'EPIK' in a bunch of different styles," Cid said. "This one's a goo one."

Most graffiti artists operate in crews in order to complete larger pieces. While Cid wasn’t a part of any crew in particular, he would go out with his friends and other graffiti artists to put up graffiti. Since he was always interested in art and drawing, Cid would be in charge of drawing outlines and characters, while the rest of his friends would be in charge of more technical things, like filling things in with can control.

“We would always put the word or number one whenever we wrote stuff so that other people could tell we weren’t a part of another crew,” Cid said. “Usually, when you’re part of a crew, you’ll write your name or tag, then the crew name, so everybody knows what group you’re in.”