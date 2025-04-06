Roots and rhythm: Heritage Fair 2025

Shiori Chen, Naomi Hsu, Gregoire Scherrer, Nathan Turnbeaugh, and Kathryn Winters
April 6, 2025
Keyu Peng performs a traditional fan dance as part of the Chinese Culture Club. Through acrobatic movements and coordinated gestures, Peng was able to leave the audience in awe. This was her second year performing at the Heritage Fair.
Keyu Peng performs a traditional fan dance as part of the Chinese Culture Club. Through acrobatic movements and coordinated gestures, Peng was able to leave the audience in awe. This was her second year performing at the Heritage Fair.
Gregoire Scherrer
Tracing traditions
Tracing traditions
Kathryn Winters, Staff Writer
Heritage in motion
Shiori Chen, Staff Writer

With the colorful twirls of Folklorico dresses and the sharp cracks of Tinikling sticks, students at Carlmont’s annual Heritage Fair don’t just perform; they share a collection of culturally diverse stories and traditions that connect the school community.

The Heritage Fair — one of the most anticipated Associated Student Body (ASB) assemblies of the year — features performances by various cultural clubs on campus, such as Indian Club, Chinese Culture Club, and Korean Culture Club. Newer groups, including Drum Circle and Islanders Club, have recently joined the lineup, along with supplemental performances by the drumline and the jazz ensemble.

At the assembly, an incomparable sense of cultural pride radiates from every student performer, whether dressed in traditional attire or sharing a piece of their heritage through dance or music.

Among them is senior Ana Latu, who led the revival of Islanders Club, which had been dormant since 2020.  

For Latu, born and raised in Tonga for the first 16 years of her life, restarting the club was a deeply personal decision, motivated by her sense of duty towards other Pacific Islanders students at Carlmont.

“When I met other Pacific Islanders at school, I realized they were never introduced to their culture and their heritage in a proper way. That was the main reason for me to recreate this club: to educate them on their cultures,” Latu said.

Though hesitant at first due to her accent, Latu was driven by her teachers’ encouragement, as well as her own desire to represent a community that is often overlooked.

“Sometimes when people hear Islanders, the only island that they might think of is Hawaii,” Latu said. “But the Islanders Club allows me to teach and educate other kids about the many other Pacific islands I grew up hearing about.”

Latu recalled a moment at her local Tongan church when she performed a traditional dance in cultural attire, strengthening her pride in her heritage.

“Most of the people that were watching were not Tongan, but they admired the Tongan attire. It made me feel proud of where I come from with the performance and all cultural practices,” Latu said.

Latu sought to recreate that cultural pride for others in the Islanders Club in their participation with Heritage Fair. Although the group performed a Hawaiian hula at the assembly, the experience has deepened her gratitude for the universal Pacific Islander traditions that bring them together.

“I’m not Hawaiian, but I am a proud Pacific Islander,” Latu said. “Each island has their own cultural dances. The Tongan dance is very different from Hawaiian dance, but both of them tell us stories from our ancestors.”

Much like the traditional dances of the Pacific Islands which serve as a powerful medium for storytelling, Folklorico — a traditional Mexican dance with roots in local folk culture — also entwines cultural narration with movement.

“We all enjoy dancing Folklorico because it’s a very important part of our background. It always tells a story whenever we’re dancing to a specific song,” said Daniela Reyes, the vice president of Latinos Unidos.

Reyes, a Salvadoran senior, saw Heritage Fair as a significant opportunity to share her culture — something nostalgic to her.

“I used to perform Folklorico for El Salvador, because there are different regional styles. I’m not entirely familiar with the Mexican regions, but for Salvadoran regions, I did dances from the capital, San Salvador,” Reyes said. “That was when I was little. In the United States, I also did some Folklorico dance when I was younger.”

However, for Reyes, dancing at Heritage Fair wasn’t just a celebration of her roots; it was for her community.

“The most meaningful part is being able to share this experience with all the other Latino and Hispanic students, especially those who don’t feel like they have a place at school,” Reyes said.

Though he didn’t perform a dance or play music, ASB Assemblies Commissioner Jayden Lee played multiple integral roles in the event, from portraying Dash in the Disney-themed background skits to facilitating the assembly.  

In his efforts to help preserve this meaningful campus tradition, Lee helped create the space necessary for performers to embrace their identities and share it with the school.

“Leading the organization makes me think that my cultural heritage is more important. It’s something that shapes me. Being able to see your culture, whether through a performance or representation at the Heritage Fair, really makes you realize that Carlmont is such a diverse melting pot,” Lee said. “It helps you envision your own culture and be proud of who you are.”

Lee, a first-generation Korean-American, finds a sense of community and connection in his local Korean Baptist Church youth group, where he is surrounded by others who share his cultural background.

Just as his church has been an important space for him to connect to his heritage, Lee believes cultural clubs at Carlmont can similarly serve as uniting spaces for shared cultural identity.

“A lot of these clubs and the performances they do aren’t just shows; it’s being able to unite and share the same cultural practices,” Lee said. “All the clubs — Latinos Unidos, Chinese Culture Club — they all do these performances to connect with each other. When they practice and perform, they get the same feeling of belonging as me when I go to my church.”

The importance of community and the continuation of both cultural and school traditions within ethnic clubs is evident, as performers hope that their performances will inspire future students to continue these spaces after they graduate.

“I hope for future classes, because the majority of us are seniors and juniors, to come and be able to do this. When we’re gone after we graduate, hopefully they will be able to take something from this and do it themselves,” Reyes said.

Capturing the pride in performance
Gregoire Scherrer, Scot Scoop Editor
IMG_0293
Gregoire Scherrer
Leiane Moala performs a traditional Hawaiian hula dance as part of the Islanders Club. The performance consisted of four dancers expressing themselves through slow and controlled hand movements. The audience watched attentively as the performance honored Polynesian heritage and culture.
View Story Comments
About the Contributors
Shiori Chen
Shiori Chen, Staff Writer
Shiori Chen (Class of 2026) is a junior and an editor for the Highlander Magazine. Outside of writing news beats, she enjoys playing the saxophone and running her youth art magazine club at Carlmont, Art Showcase Club. You can always find her either eating good food or watching Studio Ghibli films.  
Naomi Hsu
Naomi Hsu, Scot Scoop Editor
Naomi Hsu (Class of 2026) is excited to serve as both a staff writer and editor for Scot Scoop this year. In her free time, she enjoys dancing on Carlmont’s Varsity Dance Team and rewatching childhood movies.
Gregoire Scherrer
Gregoire Scherrer, Scot Scoop Editor
Gregoire Scherrer (Class of 2026) is a junior at Carlmont High School and an editor for Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to his second year in the journalism program. In his free time, he enjoys playing soccer, hanging out with friends, and spending time with family. To view his portfolio, click here.
Nathan Turnbeaugh
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is an avid second-year video producer for Scot Scoop who looks forward to covering campus events and shedding light on the niches of the Carlmont community. In his day-to-day, you can find him biking around Belmont, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.
Kathryn Winters
Kathryn Winters, Staff Writer
Kathryn Winters (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and in her first year as a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. In her free time, you can find her reading a good book or researching an interesting topic. She also plays for Carlmont’s varsity golf team, does karate, and plays violin for the Peninsula Youth Orchestra (PYO).