ScotSkim: Inauguration, Biden’s first acts, and the hospital system

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. swore the oath of office on Jan. 20, becoming the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Devi Harris swore the oath minutes earlier, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office of the Vice President of the United States.

In his inaugural address, Biden delivered a message of unity as he called people to put aside their differences and work together to deal with the pandemic, racism, and the economy.

This inauguration also differed from past inaugurations as 25,000 National Guard troops were positioned throughout Washington due to fear of further violence akin to the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Additionally, those in attendance were limited amidst Covid-19 concerns.

A pleasant surprise to the inauguration was the performance of Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old Black woman and the youngest inaugural poet in American history. Singers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks also performed at the Capitol ceremony.