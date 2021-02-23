ScotSkim: Landing on Mars, Texas power outages, and Bitcoin

“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars,” @NASAPersevere tweeted on Feb.18 after successfully landing on Mars.

Perseverance, NASA’s newest Mars rover, successfully landed on Mars on Feb. 18 and sent back its first pictures from the red planet’s surface.

This newest Mars rover is tasked with searching along a 15-mile path through Jezero Crater, the site of a lake 3.9 billion years ago, for signs of ancient life. Perseverance will take samples of the rocks and soil which later missions will bring back to Earth.

Not only is Perseverance equipped to look for microfossils, but it is also equipped to test the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment(Moxie), which will attempt to convert carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into oxygen. This will be an important step towards creating fuel for future return trips to Earth.

The rover also landed on Mars with a mini helicopter called Ingenuity which NASA plans to fly over the surface of Mars to scout out future rover paths and other areas of interest.