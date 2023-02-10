Tackling America’s football fetish

When most people in the world think football, they think of the familiar black-and-white ball, the cleats on the grass, the white net of the goal.

But not Americans. For Americans, football is the brown leather ball with the white stitching, the jostling of helmets and heavy shoulder pads, and the bright yellow goalpost at each end zone. It’s about the Super Bowl and getting together with buddies on a specific Sunday each year, the plate of wings shaking as the table gets repeatedly slammed. It’s about watching renowned music artists perform at the coveted halftime show.

It’s about America.

Football is the most celebrated sport in the majority of American high schools, and Carlmont is no exception. The attention the sport receives often comes at the expense of other “minority” sports, financially and socially.

Every year, Carlmont spends around $8,000 to $10,000 on football equipment, which is the most expensive budget out of all Carlmont sports, according to athletic director Patrick Smith.

“American football is a ridiculously expensive sport to engage in, and what that means is the resources that could go to other sporting or extracurricular activities get routed into football because people love the game so much and believe it has such an important purpose in our society,” said Jeffrey Montez de Oca, a professor of sociology and founding director of the center for critical sports studies at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Not only is football leading in expenses, but also in popularity. The Carlmont homecoming football game this year had almost 1,700 spectators according to Carlmont ASB director Jim Kelly.

“The school spirit is tremendous. We always get great crowds for our student-athletes and the community. The student-packed stadium; we all feed off of the energy and I love that,” said Eric Rado, the head coach for Carlmont’s varsity football team.

The popularity of football in American culture is widely accepted as a fixed part of American life, while the reasons behind the sport’s popularity go unquestioned.

“The U.S. is an outlier when it comes to sports generally, and certainly American football in particular,” said Jay Coakley, a former university professor and current author, public speaker, and sports sociologist.

The popularity of football in America is an outlier in the international context, and its history can answer the perplexing question: Why football?