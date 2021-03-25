What Happened?

A woman named Sarah Everard was abducted and killed on her way home from a friend’s house. She walked on well-lit streets, communicated with her boyfriend, and followed recommended safety precautions. A 48-year-old police officer named Wayne Couzens was arrested and charged for Everard’s death and abduction.

Has Everard’s body been found?

Police found Everard’s remains on March 12, 2021, in a wooded area in Kent.

Government Response and Criticism?

Women around the U.K. have been sharing their stories and protesting for more protection. COVID-19 restrictions prevented a group called Reclaim These Streets from holding a vigil, a protest where people do not sleep, but another group ended up having one. As soon as the vigil started, police quickly broke it up, detaining and handcuffing attendants. The government has been pushing new legislation that allows for harsher restrictions on protestors, which has brought criticism and more protesting in the U.K.