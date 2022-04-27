All about the Kardashian-Jenner family

The Kardashians first rose to popularity in the 1990s when Robert Kardashian Sr. represented O.J. Simpson in the infamous The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson case. Then, after a partnership with E! Network, the Kardashian family became a household name with the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Since the airing of their show and the many spinoffs that came after, the family has served as a prime example of influencer culture and modern fame.

KRIS JENNER

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has become this pinnacle of the newly coined term mom-ager.

Kris Jenner (neé Houghton) was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1978. The two had four children before their divorce in 1991. Soon after her divorce from Kardashian, Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), and the pair welcomed two more daughters to round out the Kardashian-Jenner cohort. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner divorced in 2015 after Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender. Since 2015, Kris Jenner has taken the company of business executive Corey Gamble. But Gamble is not the breadwinner in the relationship; Jenner’s work in her roles as television producer and personality, author, manager, and businesswoman give her an estimated net worth of $170 million as of 2022.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

The oldest of the Kardashian children, Kourtney Kardashian, serves as CEO and founder of Poosh, a lifestyle blog and online storefront. For most of the run of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian was romantically linked to Scott Disick. Disick and Kardashian welcomed three children before they split in 2015. Kardashian has recently been in the spotlight for her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two announced in an Instagram post after the 2022 Grammy awards that they eloped in Las Vegas.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian is likely the most prominent member of the family. She has capitalized on her fame in ventures such as KKW Beauty, Kimoji, and Skims. From her marriage to Rapper Kanye West, she has had four children. Her youngest two children were delivered via surrogate after the socialite opened up about her struggles with fertility. Kardashian has recently been dating Comedian Pete Davidson after the two met while Kardashian was hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Khloé Kardashian is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters. She co-founded Good American, a trendy clothing brand. She welcomed her daughter, True Thompson with NBA player Tristan Thompson in 2018. The two have since separated after Thompson was accused of cheating with Kardashian-Jenner’s family friend, Jordyn Woods.

ROB KARDASHIAN

Rob Kardashian is often described as the “black sheep” of the family. During the show’s run, Kardashian was notably absent from many seasons. He welcomed his daughter Dream with Rapper Blac Chyna in 2016. Kardashian also founded a designer sock company called Arthur George in 2012.

KENDALL JENNER

The oldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner is best known for her work as a model in shows such as Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She is also the founder of the tequila brand 818. She is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without children, but she has been in a long-term relationship with NBA player Devin Booker.

KYLIE JENNER

The baby of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kylie Jenner has arguably been the most successful in business. Her ventures include Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and a clothing line at Pacsun. In 2019, she was estimated to be a billionaire by Forbes. This made her the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21.