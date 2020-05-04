Along with multiple other card issuers, Bank of America is taking precautions to make sure cardholders see financial reassurance during the outbreak. With its Clients Assistance Program, they are offering support to clients who need it on an individual level. Such assistance may include refunds such as overdraft fees and deferring credit card payments.

“We’re going to continue to provide convenient access to the important services they count on, and the additional assistance and support they need during this difficult period. Our priorities are taking care of our team and each other, and continuing to fulfill our fundamental role serving our clients,” Dean Athanasia, president of Consumer and Small Business at Bank of America, said in a press release.

Bank of America is just one of the hundreds of companies that have focused on providing their clients and those that are especially struggling with financial support.